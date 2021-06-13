World / Asia

Hong Kong democracy activist Agnes Chow released from prison

13 June 2021 - 08:12 Jessie Pang
Pro-democracy activist Agnes Chow released from prison after serving nearly seven months for her role in an unauthorised assembly during the city's 2019 anti-government protests in Hong Kong, China on June 12 2021. Picture: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU
Pro-democracy activist Agnes Chow released from prison after serving nearly seven months for her role in an unauthorised assembly during the city's 2019 anti-government protests in Hong Kong, China on June 12 2021. Picture: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Agnes Chow was released from prison on Saturday after serving nearly seven months for her role in an unauthorised assembly during anti-government protests in the city in 2019.

The 24-year-old activist had been convicted together with her long-time activist colleague, Joshua Wong, for their involvement in an illegal rally near police headquarters in the Chinese-ruled city.

Wong remains in prison and the reason for Chow's early release after being sentenced to 10 months in jail was not clear. The Correctional Services Department said it would not comment on individual cases.

Chow was released from the Tai Lam Correctional Institution in Tuen Mun, in Hong Kong's New Territories district.

She did not speak to media before she was ushered into a car with friends and fellow democracy activists.

Supporters shouted “Agnes Chow add oil”, a Cantonese-language expression of encouragement that was widely used at the protests that roiled the city.

Some supporters wore black T-shirts and yellow masks and one held a yellow umbrella, a symbol of protests in the former British colony dating back to 2014.

Chow, along with Wong and Nathan Law, who has since been given asylum in Britain, came to prominence as teenage activists during the 2014 protests to demand universal suffrage.

The three founded the democracy group Demosisto in 2016, which dissolved hours after Beijing passed a contentious national security law for the city last year amid fears it could be targeted under the legislation.

The law has stifled the pro-democracy movement and raised concern about prospects for the autonomy Hong Kong was promised under a “one country, two systems” formula when it was handed over to China in 1997.

Chow was also arrested last year on suspicion of “colluding with foreign forces” under the security law but has not faced any charges related to that.

Fluent in Japanese, Chow has a sizeable following in Japan, particularly on social media and had travelled to the country frequently before her arrest. She often posted on Twitter in Japanese and Japanese media has dubbed her a “goddess of democracy”.

Reuters

Hong Kong to censor movies for national security breaches

New rules to determine the suitability of movies planned for public exhibition
World
1 day ago

China passes law to retaliate against Western sanctions

Individuals or entities involved in setting up or implementing sanctions could be denied entry, expelled or have their assets seized
World
2 days ago

THE GUARDIAN: Memory of Tiananmen Square killings must be kept alive

The Chinese authorities have banned any mention of the bloody events of 1989
Opinion
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Nigerian pastor TB Joshua dies aged 57
World / Africa
2.
US FDA clears J&J Covid-19 vaccine doses ...
World / Americas
3.
World’s richest could be in for a harsh tax ...
World
4.
Covid-19 has been devastating, but a future ...
World
5.
France and Britain face off over fishing rights ...
World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.