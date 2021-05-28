Twitter accused of defaming India over political posts

Bengaluru — The Indian government has accused Twitter of attempting to “dictate terms to the world’s largest democracy” and “defame India to hide its own follies”, escalating their dispute after the social network accused officials of intimidation.

Earlier this week, police officers visited Twitter’s New Delhi premises — vacated since March 2020 due to the pandemic — to deliver a notice in the inquiry pertaining to the labeling of posts by senior members of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

They had tweeted out documents purporting to show opponents strategising to exploit the coronavirus for political gain. Twitter labeled those posts as “synthetic and manipulated media” amid rival Congress Party allegations of them being forged. It was the latest escalation in a series of confrontations, triggered by a rising tide of takedown requests from the government, which Twitter has pushed back against.

Twitter issued a statement on Thursday describing the police visit as “intimidation tactics” and expressing concern about the government’s actions and IT rules that threaten to curb free speech.

“Protecting free speech in India is not the prerogative of only a private, for-profit foreign entity such as Twitter,” India’s ministry of electronics and IT (MEITY), said in response. The company’s actions are undermining India’s legal system, the government said. “Twitter refuses to comply with those very regulations in the intermediary guidelines on the basis of which it is claiming a safe-harbour protection from criminal liability in India.”

Twitter has a large base in India and earns significant revenue from its operations in the country but is reluctant to set up a local grievance and redress mechanism, the government said. “Twitter needs to stop beating around the bush and comply with the laws,” MEITY wrote in a tweet on the platform it was criticising.

Delhi police now expect Twitter to provide data and materials from its investigation into the labeled posts, according to a government official who asked not to be named because they’re not authorised to speak on the matter. Twitter is perceived by local authorities as behaving not as an intermediary but a judge, the person said, adding that relations between the two sides are not healthy at all.

Twitter’s statements are “designed to impede a lawful inquiry” and the social network “has taken upon itself, in the garb of terms of service, to adjudicate the truth or otherwise of documents in the public space”, Delhi police said in a statement late on Thursday.

New rules that came into effect in India in February require social intermediaries, such as Twitter, Alphabet’s Google and YouTube, Facebook and WhatsApp to assign and appoint representatives to redress grievances. Those rules would impose penalties, including jail terms, on the assigned individuals if a company fails in its prescribed duties.

The firms have argued strenuously against the measures, alleging some of them would infringe user privacy, and WhatsApp has filed a lawsuit against the Indian government to dispute their validity.

