World Economic Forum scraps 2021 annual meeting in Singapore

WEF event had been moved from Davos but organisers cancelled the new venue after Covid-19 flared in Singapore

17 May 2021 - 20:55 Michael Shields and John Geddie
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ BLOOMBERG/ JASON ALDEN
Zurich —  The World Economic Forum (WEF) has cancelled its annual meeting due to be held in Singapore later in 2021, the organisers said on Monday.

The Covid-19 pandemic and increase in cases in Singapore meant it was not possible to hold such a large event as planned on August 17-20, they said.

“Regretfully, the tragic circumstances unfolding across geographies, an uncertain travel outlook, differing speeds of vaccination rollout and the uncertainty around new variants combine to make it impossible to realise a global meeting with business, government and civil society leaders from all over the world at the scale which was planned,” the WEF said in a statement.

The event, which attracts the world’s political and business leaders, has been held since 1971.

It was originally shifted from the Swiss Alpine resort of Davos last December due to concerns about safeguarding the health of participants.

Singapore has in recent days imposed some of the tightest restrictions since it exited a lockdown in 2020 to combat a spike in local Covid-19 infections.

Acknowledging WEF’s decision to cancel the event, the Singapore trade ministry said on Monday that it “fully appreciates the challenges caused by the ongoing global pandemic, particularly for a large meeting with a broad span of international participants”.

The WEF’s next annual meeting will instead take place in the first half of 2022. Its location and date will be determined based on an assessment of the situation later this summer, it added in a statement.

In 2020, nearly 3,000 participants from 130 countries came to the WEF in Davos, which bills itself as a place for global leaders to work together to shape the global, regional and industrial agenda. Speakers included environmental activist Greta Thunberg and former US president Donald Trump.

Founder and executive chair Klaus Schwab said the decision to cancel had been difficult, particularly as many people wanted to “come together not just virtually but in person, and to contribute to a more resilient, more inclusive and more sustainable world.

“But ultimately the health and safety of everyone concerned is our highest priority,” he said.

