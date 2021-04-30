World / Asia

Airlines increase flights out of pandemic-ravaged India to bring citizens home

Air India plans to up weekly options to the US, while Korean Air and Asiana Airlines will charter aircraft

30 April 2021 - 12:31 PR Sanjai and Kyunghee Park
Picture: 123RF/JAROMIR CHALABALA
Picture: 123RF/JAROMIR CHALABALA

International and domestic airlines are adding flights out of India to bring home residents and citizens as the nation’s coronavirus outbreak goes from bad to worse.

Air India plans to increase its weekly frequency of flights to the US to 32 starting May 11, up from the current 29. That compares with about 33 weekly flights before Covid-19.

Korean Air and Asiana Airlines are planning to charter flights from India to help South Koreans there wanting to return. Both carriers, which had previously halted all scheduled services to the South Asian nation because of the pandemic, are working with regulators to finalise the flights’ details.

India now has the world’s fastest-growing Covid-19 caseload with 18.8-million confirmed instances. The nation set another record on Friday with 386,452 additional cases. Deaths rose by 3,498 to 208,330.

The political and financial capitals of New Delhi and Mumbai are in lockdown and this week the US told its citizens to get out of India as soon as possible.

The ferocious surge in new cases has also reversed one of the airline industry’s biggest travel comebacks. Carriers in India had reached 87% of their prepandemic seat capacity through early April, based on a Bloomberg analysis of data from flight tracker OAG, but that progress has now unravelled led by a pullback in domestic flights, which make up most of the market.

As the outbreak overwhelms the nation’s hospitals and crematoriums, an upturn in air travel won’t take place until the latest crisis is contained, Rob Morris, the head of consultancy at UK aviation advisory firm Cirium, said earlier this week.

The US released a level 4 travel advisory, the highest of its kind issued by the state department.

“US citizens are reporting being denied admittance to hospitals in some cities due to a lack of space,” the website of the US Embassy and Consulates in India said in a health alert.

All routine US citizen services and visa services at the US Consulate General Chennai have been cancelled.

Bloomberg News. For more articles like this visit bloomberg.com

Vaccination centres close in Mumbai as death toll climbs

Centres are shut for three days due to a shortage of vaccines as India struggles to combat rising infections
World
4 hours ago

How India’s Covid-19 crisis is a wake-up call for Africa

Disease control agency urges Africans to wear masks and avoid large gatherings as it watches the India situation ‘with total disbelief’
World
17 hours ago

India Covid-19 crisis and US stocks expansion weigh on oil prices

Offsets confidence shown by Opec and its allies in a solid recovery in global fuel demand
Markets
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
US moves to ban menthol cigarettes and flavoured ...
World / Americas
2.
Turks see Erdogan’s pious hand behind alcohol ...
World / Europe
3.
Stampede at Israeli religious festival kills ...
World / Middle East
4.
How India’s Covid-19 crisis is a wake-up call for ...
World / Africa
5.
SEC enforcement head resigns over case from early ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Vaccination centres close in Mumbai as death toll climbs

World / Asia

How India’s Covid-19 crisis is a wake-up call for Africa

World / Africa

War-rooms set up by India’s IT companies to handle Covid-19 surge

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.