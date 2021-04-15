World / Asia

Aboriginal deaths in custody is Australia’s national shame

Aboriginal people make up about 3% of Australia’s population, but about 29% of its prison population, in a country that jails children as young as 10

15 April 2021 - 12:12 Melanie Burton
Protesters at a rally on April 10 2021 in Sydney, Australia, marking 30 years since the Royal Commission into Aboriginal deaths in custody handed down its final report. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/DAVID GRAY
Protesters at a rally on April 10 2021 in Sydney, Australia, marking 30 years since the Royal Commission into Aboriginal deaths in custody handed down its final report. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/DAVID GRAY

Melbourne — Aboriginal deaths in custody in Australia and high incarceration rates came under a harsh spotlight from indigenous groups and policymakers on Thursday as they marked the 30th anniversary of a report on an issue that has become a source of national shame.

In the past month alone there were at least five custodial deaths, and outrage over the mounting toll sparked protests in Australia’s major cities at the weekend. In all, more than 470 Aboriginal people have died in custody since the report was published.

National Native Title Council CEO Jamie Lowe called the high prison rates a “national crisis”, lamenting authorities’ failure to act on all the recommendations made by the commission.

“All 339 recommendations must be implemented in full and that takes political will and strong leadership. Australia seems to be missing both,” Lowe said in a statement.

Australia still incarcerates children as young as 10, and a government council is set to decide this year whether to raise the age of criminal responsibility to 14, in line with global standards.

“The fact that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are severely overrepresented in adult and youth justice systems, as offenders and as victims, and in upstream systems such as the child protection system is widely acknowledged, but it shouldn’t be accepted in a first-world country such as Australia,” said minister for indigenous affairs Ken Wyatt.

“Reducing the number of Indigenous people in contact with the justice system will reduce the number of indigenous deaths in custody.”

The government of Victoria state said that it is reforming the justice system to abolish crimes such as public drunkenness, as well as pursuing a treaty to recognise the unique status of Aboriginal Victorians. “We can do better. We will do better,” it said.

Australia has no treaty with its indigenous people. British settlement of the then-colony was based on the concept that land could be legally acquired by settlement. 

Reuters

