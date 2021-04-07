World / Asia

South Korean governing party suffers heavy defeat in local election, polls show

07 April 2021 - 17:16 Josh Smith and Sangmi Cha
South Korean President Moon Jae-in. Picture: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI
South Korean President Moon Jae-in. Picture: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

Seoul — South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s party suffered a crushing defeat in a special election for key mayoral posts amid a spate of political scandals and policy blunders, exit polls showed on Thursday.

Tens of millions of South Koreans voted on Wednesday to elect chiefs of the country’s two largest cities, the capital Seoul and the port of Busan, among 21 local offices up for grabs.

The election was a key barometer for potential political shifts by Moon’s progressive Democratic party with less than a year left before the next presidential election.

Moon and his party have seen their approval ratings sink to record lows in recent months amid rocketing home prices, deepening inequality, sex abuse scandals and souring relations with North Korea.

In Seoul, main opposition People Power contender Oh Se-hoon secured 59% among 8.4-million voters, exit polls by three major broadcasters showed, while Democratic candidate Park Young-sun garnered 37.7%.

Earlier surveys had predicted a landslide victory for Oh.

In Busan, People Power’s Park Hyung-jun also led with 64%, far ahead of Democratic contender Kim Young-choon at 33%, according to exit polls.

Oh expressed gratitude to voters after the polls were released, without elaborating, and Park thanked workers who helped with her campaign, the Yonhap news agency said.

People Power chair Kim Chong-in said popular anger had “exploded”, though exit polls harboured uncertainty.

Both mayoral offices were vacated when their liberal incumbents were caught up in sex abuse scandals, including the longtime Seoul mayor who in July was found dead after being accused of sexually harassing a former secretary.

The scandals have combined with runaway housing prices, worsening inequality and a deterioration in ties with North Korea to sap political support for Moon and his party.

Accusations that officials at South Korea’s state housing corporation tried to use insider information to cash in on runaway property prices threw new fuel on that issue ahead of the special election.

With less than a year to go until the March 9 2022 presidential election, polls suggest the housing scandal is boosting the conservative opposition, which has been in disarray since the impeachment in 2017 of then-president Park Geun-hye.

Moon came to power in the wake of Park’s scandals, promising to generate jobs, crack down on corruption and create a level playing field for all Koreans.

But discontent over the perceived failures of his economic policies has wiped out earlier surges in his approval ratings driven by the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, dragging down the numbers to all-time lows in recent weeks.

Reuters

Europe’s third wave: ‘It’s spreading fast and it’s spreading everywhere’

Hospitals fill up across the continent as a new variant proliferates and vaccine shortages bite
Life
17 hours ago

Scientists push back against criticism of WHO report on coronavirus origins

Bizarrely, the DG of the WHO is himself questioning the report and says the chance that it came from a lab needs to be thoroughly vetted
World
6 days ago

Theory of Covid-19 lab leak must be looked at, WHO head Tedros says

Tedros has consistently said all lines of inquiry are open, but these comments are the first time he’s speculated about the possibility of an ...
World
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Talks over Ethiopian dam and threat to water ...
World / Africa
2.
Tanzania leader Samia Suluhu Hassan undoes John ...
World / Africa
3.
Mike Pence launches Advancing American Freedom ...
World / Americas
4.
US government backs global minimum tax
World
5.
Coronavirus fights a war of lungs and minds, new ...
World

Related Articles

South Korea politicians in bald protest against minister’s ‘corrupt’ fringe ...

World / Asia

Jail for tycoon may lead to reform between business leaders and politicians

World / Asia

US falls in global corruption index

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.