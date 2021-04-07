World / Asia

More killings while Myanmar ‘heads for failed state’

Armed forces are losing control while parallel government gains ground

07 April 2021 - 08:56 Agency Staff
Protesters take cover behind barricades during a demonstration against the military coup in Mandalay. File photo:REUTERS/STRINGER
Protesters take cover behind barricades during a demonstration against the military coup in Mandalay. File photo:REUTERS/STRINGER

Myanmar troops stormed an anti-coup protest camp on Wednesday, a resident said, in a predawn operation that local media said killed and wounded several demonstrators, as activists defied a bloody crackdown and internet blockade by the ruling junta.

Myanmar has been in chaos since a February 1 coup that ended a brief period of civilian-led democracy and sparked nationwide protests and strikes, despite the ruling military’s use of lethal force to quell the resistance.

Violence erupted as troops entered the protest site on Wednesday in the town of Kale in the Saigang region, a hotspot of unrest, where demonstrators were demanding the restoration of Aung San Suu Kyi’s civilian government, a resident told Reuters.

News outlets cited witnesses saying there were casualties and repeated gunfire. Mizzima news outlet said three people were killed and posted pictures on Facebook of a fire burning near parked vehicles and soldiers with rifles in the street.

The Kale resident said the information was provided to him by witnesses, who took pictures of five dead bodies. Reuters could not independently verify the information.

The mostly youth-led movement’s ability to organise anti-coup campaigns and share information via social media and instant messaging has been severely hamstrung by curbs on broadband wireless internet and mobile data services.

Fixed-line services, which few in Myanmar have access to, are still available.

“Myanmar has been subject to a stepwise collapse into the information abyss since February,” Alp Toker, founder of internet blockage observatory NetBlocks told Reuters on Wednesday. “Communications are now severely limited and available only to the few.”

News pamphlets

With print media also halted, protesters have sought workarounds to get their message across, producing their own A4-sized daily news pamphlets that are shared digitally and printed for distribution among the public.

On Tuesday, Dr Sasa, who leads a parallel government of remnants of Suu Kyi’s administration, said in a statement that its legal counsel would be submitting evidence of military atrocities to different UN human rights bodies.

He said lawyers for his Committee Representing the Pyidaungsu Hluttaw (CRPH) had received 180,000 items of evidence and was to meet on Wednesday with representatives of an independent investigative mechanism for Myanmar.

About 581 people, including dozens of children, have been shot dead by troops and police in almost daily unrest since the coup, and security forces have arrested close to 3,500 people, with 2,750 still detained, according to advocacy group the Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP).

Arrest warrants have been issued for hundreds of people, with the junta this week going after scores of influencers, entertainers, artists and musicians. The country’s most famous comedian, Zarganar, was arrested on Tuesday, local media reported.

British foreign secretary Dominic Raab discussed how Britain and the international community could support a Southeast Asian effort to resolve the crisis in Myanmar, Indonesia’s foreign minister Retno Marsudi said on Wednesday, after meeting her British counterpart in Jakarta.

Indonesia is among several Southeast Asian countries leading a push for high-level regional talks on Myanmar.

Suu Kyi ‘looks healthy’ as violence pushes Myanmar to the brink

The US says foreign countries and companies with significant investments in enterprises that support Myanmar’s military should reconsider them
World
6 days ago

Western countries including the US, Britain and Australia have imposed or tightened sanctions on the generals and the military’s huge network of business monopolies in response to the coup, detentions and use of lethal force against demonstrators. The EU is expected to follow suit.

Russia, which has shown support for Myanmar’s ruling military council, on Tuesday said the West risks triggering civil war in the country by imposing sanctions on the military junta.

Fitch Solutions said in a report issued on Wednesday targeted Western sanctions alone are unlikely to succeed in restoring democracy. It predicted a violent revolution between the military on one side and an armed opposition of members of the anti-coup movement and ethic militias in the medium term.

Some ethnic militias, which control large swathes of Myanmar’s border regions, have said they cannot stand by as the junta kills people and have already engaged the military in skirmishes.

Fitch said Myanmar is heading towards being a failed state. “The escalating violence on civilians and ethnic militias show that the Tatmadaw is increasingly losing control of the country,” it said, adding that the vast majority of people back the parallel government.

Reuters

Myanmar protesters demand democracy as Asean nations prepare for talks

Views diverge on what to do about military takeover and massacres
World
1 day ago

Death threats turn Rohingya activist’s home into a prison

Online misinformation triggers wave of hate speech for family in Kuala Lumpur
World
1 day ago

Myanmar protesters burn military constitution as UN warns of bloodbath

The UN special envoy on Myanmar says the military is not capable of managing the country and the situation will only worsen
World
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Talks over Ethiopian dam and threat to water ...
World / Africa
2.
Tanzania leader Samia Suluhu Hassan undoes John ...
World / Africa
3.
Canada faces ‘very serious’ third wave of ...
World / Americas
4.
Coronavirus fights a war of lungs and minds, new ...
World
5.
WHO against vaccine passports for international ...
World

Related Articles

The week in pictures

Life

Suu Kyi ‘looks healthy’ as violence pushes Myanmar to the brink

World / Asia

Myanmar protesters hold vigils as death toll continues to rise

World / Asia

Myanmar protesters launch ‘garbage strike’ to oppose junta

World / Asia

No end in sight as global rainforest loss grows

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.