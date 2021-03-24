Penniless Bangladeshi returnees battle to find jobs as loans mount

Last year thousands of garment workers lost their jobs in Bangladesh, the world’s second largest clothes supplier. Despite a recent uptick in orders, work is scarce and debts are mounting.

After losing her job at a Dhaka garment factory a year ago, Fatima Khatun, 22, returned to her family in their village in southern Bangladesh and started packing crabs for export.

But she was soon laid off due to low exports.

“We don’t have enough money. Now we eat meat just once a month. We rarely buy fish and mostly rely on vegetables,” said Khatun, jobless since October.

Unemployed student Masum Billah, 23, is in a similar predicament after losing his job in a Dhaka bag factory, which he relied to buy medicine for his mother and to fund his degree.

“I have taken a loan to pay for my mother’s medicines … but I don’t know how I’ll pay my university fees,” he said. “The situation is driving me insane.”

About 64% of migrants who returned home during the pandemic were unemployed and 69% were in debt, found a March survey by UN migration agency IOM.

“Before coronavirus, both my husband and I had jobs. We were content. But things have changed a lot,” said Shahnaz Begum, who flew back from Saudi Arabia last April after her contract as a housemaid ended.

Her husband, a painter, also lost work as projects were put on hold during the lockdown that lasted for several weeks.

“There were many days when I didn’t eat just so that my children could,” said Begum, who now earns 300 taka a day stitching masks — less than half her wages in Saudi Arabia — and has taken multiple loans to survive.

Slow take-off

“We are constantly worried about these loans and the future of our two children,” said Begum, adding that she is keen to return to the Middle East as soon as possible.

To help penniless returnees set up businesses, the ministry of expatriates’ welfare and overseas employment is offering low interest loans, but the scheme has been slow to take off.

When the pandemic forced cook and father-of-three Mohammad Kamruzzaman, 43, home from Kuwait, he applied for a 200,000 taka loan in July to open a small shop.

“It would have been good had I received the money soon after I arrived,” he said, standing in front of the tin and bamboo stall in outer Dhaka where he sells food, tea and cigarettes. “But they needed a trade licence and many other documents which I couldn’t immediately provide,” he said, adding that the delay meant he had to take another loan until the government money arrived in February.

Though disbursement of loans was slow initially, the rate has picked up and many migrants are now receiving loans, said Shamsul Alam, a senior officer at the ministry of expatriates.

Despite his struggles, Kamruzzaman said he is happy with his new life. He also grows eggplants, melons and tomatoes on land belonging to a friend, and hopes to sell them at a good price during Ramadan in April.

“If this investment works out, I don’t think I’ll be returning to the Middle East. I am old now and I want to spend some time with my family,” he said.

But Parvin’s cafe job is too poorly paid to allow her to stay in Bangladesh and she is looking for a new job overseas.

“My monthly salary in Qatar was 25,000 taka,” she said.

“I will never be able to earn that much with my education background over here.”

