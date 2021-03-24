World / Asia

Japanese TV station’s advert dismissing need for gender equality leaves many irate

Former Tokyo 2020 organising committee president Yoshiro Mori recently suggested that women spoke for too long at meetings

24 March 2021 - 11:15 Sakura Murakami
Picture: 123RF/JOZEF MICIC.
Picture: 123RF/JOZEF MICIC.

Tokyo — An online advertisement featuring a woman saying the debate over gender equality is outdated has sparked furore in Japan for being sexist, a month after an outcry over sexist comments by the former Olympics organising chief saw him step down.

In the advertisement, which was released on Monday to promote an evening TV news programme, a woman speaks about her day in a chatty manner to the camera and says “when you see some politician campaigning for ‘gender equality’ like a slogan — it feels so outdated, don’t you think?”

“The cowardice of having a woman say that ‘gender equality is outdated’. You should be ashamed of yourself,” said one user on Twitter.

“I can’t understand how anyone can make an advert saying that gender equality is outdated in an age when we are trying to change” the difficulties of living in Japan as a woman, said opposition legislator Mizuho Fukushima on Twitter.

TV Asahi, the broadcaster that released the advert, said they had intended to convey that it was time to take concrete action on achieving gender equality rather than just talking about it.

“We take it seriously that there were people who were offended by this advert, and extend our apologies to them,” the broadcaster said in a statement released on Wednesday, adding that they had taken the advertisement down.

Japan is ranked 121 out of 153 countries on the World Economic Forum’s 2020 Global Gender Gap Index, scoring poorly on women’s economic participation and political empowerment.

In early February, former Tokyo 2020 organising committee president Yoshiro Mori sparked outrage for suggesting that women talk too long at meetings, prompting him to be replaced by Seiko Hashimoto just a few months before the start of the summer Olympic Games.

Reuters

Workplaces need more women leaders and less gender-based violence

Evidence suggests gender diversity leads to increased profit
Opinion
6 days ago

Tokyo Games creative head quits over sexist remarks

Hiroshi Sasaki resigns after making insensitive comments towards women
Sport
5 days ago

Scores of Australian women demand gender violence justice

Wave of allegations of sexual abuse in some of the country’s highest political offices spurred rallies
World
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Lesotho moves to cancel Netcare hospital contract
World / Africa
2.
US helicopter crash exposes deadly loophole for ...
World / Americas
3.
Blocked Suez Canal roils energy market
World
4.
No outright winner in Israeli election, exit ...
World / Middle East
5.
World’s first wildlife conservation bond aimed at ...
World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.