US imposes new sanctions after violent crackdown in Myanmar

A spokesperson for the ruling military council did not answer telephone calls seeking comment.

A clash over who represents Myanmar at the UN in New York was averted — for now — after the junta's replacement quit and the Myanmar UN mission confirmed that Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun remained in the job.

The junta fired Kyaw Moe Tun on Saturday after he urged countries at the UN General Assembly to use “any means necessary” to reverse the coup.

In Washington, it was unclear whether Myanmar’s embassy was still representing the junta, after it issued a statement decrying the deaths of civilian protesters and called on authorities to “fully exercise utmost restraint”.

One diplomat in the embassy also resigned and at least three others said in posts on social media they were joining the civil disobedience movement of strikes against the military government.

“This is encouragement for us who are going to go out on streets,” wrote Facebook user U Zay Yan, responding to the news.

The UN human rights investigator on Myanmar, Thomas Andrews, urged the Security Council — which meets to discuss the situation on Friday — to impose a global arms embargo and targeted economic sanctions on the junta.

States should impose sanctions on the Myanmar Oil and Gas Enterprise, now controlled by the military and its largest source of revenue, he said in a report.

New elections

Myanmar activists are calling for the release of Suu Kyi who was detained on the morning of the coup, and recognition of her November 8 election victory. They also reject the junta’s promise to hold new elections at an unspecified date.

Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) party won the election in a landslide but the military has refused to accept the result citing fraud. The election commission said the vote was fair.

Hundreds of people on Thursday attended the funeral of a 19-year-old woman who was shot dead at a protest while wearing a T-shirt that read “Everything will be OK”. After her death, the slogan went viral as a symbol of defiance.

Sources told Reuters that Myanmar’s military rulers attempted to move about $1bn held at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York days after seizing power. US officials froze those funds indefinitely, they said.

The US commerce department designated trading curbs on Myanmar’s ministry of defence, ministry of home affairs and two military conglomerates that control swathes of the economy, with interests ranging from beer to real estate.

But the measures are expected to have limited impact as the entities are not major importers.

“A bigger impact would be to go after the financial assets of the military leaders of the coup,” said William Reinsch, a former commerce department official.

The EU suspended support for development projects to avoid providing financial assistance to the military. The support in past years has involved more than €200m in separate programmes.

Myanmar’s generals have long shrugged off outside pressure.

The US has told China, which has declined to condemn the coup, that it expects it to play a constructive role. China has said stability is a top priority in its strategic neighbour.

Reuters