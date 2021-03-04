World / Asia

Indian court wants controls for video streaming services due to religious beliefs

Dominated by Netflix and Amazon in the country, a judge said the services ‘also show pornography’

04 March 2021 - 12:53 Shilpa Jamkhandikar, Aditya Kalra and Abhirup Roy
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the foundation-laying ceremony of a Hindu temple in Ayodhya. Picture: INDIA PRESS OFFICE HANDOUT/ REUTERS
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the foundation-laying ceremony of a Hindu temple in Ayodhya. Picture: INDIA PRESS OFFICE HANDOUT/ REUTERS

New Delhi — India’s top court has said it favours a screening mechanism for online video streaming services, dominated in the country by Amazon and Netflix and which are aired freely.

The US streaming platforms have faced complaints from lawmakers belonging to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist party and others that some of the shows promote obscenity or offend religious beliefs.

“We are of the view there should be some screening of these types [of content]. What they are showing? They are showing pornography also,” supreme court justice Ashok Bhushan said on Thursday.

Traditional film viewing in India, home to the thriving Bollywood industry, has changed as fewer people go to cinema halls and web series have become common, Bhushan said.

The remarks came as the supreme court heard a plea from Amazon’s head of India content for Prime Video, Aparna Purohit, for protection against arrest in a case involving a controversial political drama Tandav, a Hindi word for “fury”.

Tandav stars top Bollywood actors but has been battling police and court cases which allege the show depicted Hindu gods in a derogatory manner and offended religious beliefs. The court will continue to hear the case on Friday.

Bhushan has asked the government and the platform to submit details of any regulations that govern online video platforms. Content on these platforms is not subject to vetting, but the government has ordered that the platforms classify content into five categories based on the age groups it would be appropriate for.

Purohit’s counsel told the supreme court that her case is one concerning freedom of expression. Last week, the executive was questioned for nearly four hours by police in Uttar Pradesh in a separate case filed against the show.

Purohit approached the apex court after a state court rejected her request for anticipatory bail, saying the Tandav series hurt religious sentiment and she must co-operate with police.

This week, Amazon issued a rare public apology for Tandav, saying some scenes that were found objectionable had been edited or removed.

In January 2020, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said Prime Video was doing well globally “but nowhere is it doing better than India”. 

Reuters

Indian state declares interfaith marriage an illegal ‘love jihad’

The term refers to the alleged conspiracy of Muslim men luring Hindu women into marriage so as to convert them
World
3 months ago

Modi leads foundation-laying ceremony at holy site that started riots

Modi leans towards religious symbolism as India battles 50,000 daily Covid infections and an economy heading towards its first contraction in more ...
World
6 months ago

Tensions rise ahead of construction of Hindu temple on contested site

Islamic rulers built the Babri Mosque on the site in 1528 but Hindus believe it is the birthplace of Lord Ram
World
7 months ago

Harsh new rules for Facebook and Twitter as India clamps down

The move comes after posts about protesting farmers and as Narendra Modi looks to ban material regarded as disinformation or unlawful
World
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Australia is running out of beef
World / Asia
2.
New variants mean a new consensus on ending ...
World
3.
Kenya receives first million AstraZeneca vaccine ...
World / Africa
4.
Blast at Dutch Covid-19 test centre ‘an attack’
World / Europe
5.
Myanmar forces kill 38 people in anti-coup ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

India should focus on getting vaccine right instead of jabbing at glory

Opinion

India led the world in 2020 internet shutdowns

World / Asia

India using facial recognition in schools is an ‘overreach’

World / Asia

Indian YouTube stars and social media create a new generation of day traders

World / Asia

Indian farmers still protesting as international scrutiny angers Narendra Modi

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.