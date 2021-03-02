US men accused of helping Carlos Ghosn to escape land in Japan

Tokyo — An American father and son accused of helping former Nissan chair Carlos Ghosn to flee Japan arrived in Tokyo on Tuesday to face questioning from prosecutors for their role in the elaborate escape plan.

A Reuters witness saw the plane carrying the Taylors, who were extradited by US authorities on Monday, land at Tokyo’s Narita airport and the two men escorted on to waiting police buses.

US Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son, Peter Taylor, are likely to face charges after an investigation is concluded.

Their lawyers waged a months-long battle to avoid being sent to Japan to face charges they helped Ghosn escape the country in a box, arguing they could not be prosecuted for helping someone “bail jump” and that, if extradited, they faced the prospect of relentless interrogations and torture.

Under Japanese law, suspects can be held for up to 20 days before being indicted or released, and are not allowed to have their lawyers present during questioning by prosecutors. Once charged, defendants are often refused bail by courts.

The Taylors, with the aid of a collection of high-powered lawyers and lobbyists, for months waged a campaign to press their case against extradition in the courts, media, state department and White House

The US supreme court last month cleared the way for the extradition of the Taylors, who have been in US custody since their arrest in May.

“This is a sad day for the family, and for all who believe that veterans deserve better treatment from their own country,” their lawyer Paul Kelly said on Monday.

The US justice department and the state department declined to comment. The Tokyo district public prosecutor’s office, which will handle the case, also declined to comment.

The Taylors are alleged to have helped Ghosn flee Japan on December 29, 2019, hidden in a box and on a private jet before reaching his childhood home, Lebanon, which has no extradition treaty with Japan.

Ghosn was awaiting trial on charges that he had engaged in financial wrongdoing, including by understating his compensation in Nissan’s financial statements and enriching himself at his employer’s expense through payments to car dealerships. Ghosn denies wrongdoing.

Prosecutors said the elder Taylor, a 60-year-old private security specialist, and Peter Taylor, 27, received $1.3m for their services.

Reuters