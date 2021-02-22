Indian YouTube stars and social media create a new generation of day traders

Private chat apps, which have more leeway than YouTube channels regarding touting stocks, have also attracted newbie investors. Among them: 25-year-old Aaron Joseph whose interest was piqued by a Telegram group run by future classmates in an MBA programme he is joining in June.

“There are always a lot of conversations about how people can get super-rich from the stock market,” said Joseph, who previously worked at a start-up in Ahmedabad in the state of Gujarat.

Joseph said he made money earlier from a bet on JSW Steel but his portfolio is now in the red. Among his shareholdings are Jaguar Land Rover owner Tata Motors, which was tipped on the Telegram chat.

Though most of the pandemic restrictions imposed in March in India have been lifted, the retail frenzy continues. About 10-million new investing accounts were opened largely by retail investors in India last year, calculations from the country’s two main depositories of accounts show. India’s average daily stock turnover has almost doubled to 16.3-trillion rupees in January from a year earlier, data from Angel Broking show.

Illustrating how widespread the retail investing phenomenon has become in India, Angel Broking said earlier this month that of the 510,000 new customers it acquired in the three months to December, 72% were inexperienced and more than half came from small towns and cities.

Angel’s larger low-fee broker rival Zerodha said recently that it has added half a million accounts every quarter from April onwards, compared with just 280,000 in the first quarter of 2020.

The 11-year-old digitally focused firm is now the country’s largest broker, with more than 4-million clients who hold their stocks for more than a day.

Much easier

Apoorv, a 30-year-old director at a non-governmental organisation who declined to disclose his last name to maintain his privacy, is one fledgling investor who took to trading stocks because of the ease of trading on Zerodha’s app.

“It’s become much easier to open an account — you don’t need to go out of your house, you don’t have to learn about complicated brokerage charges and you don’t have to print 500 documents,” said Apoorv, who added he was the first in his family to trade stocks when he began buying Indian lender HDFC Bank in January on a Zerodha account.

Thanks in part to the surge in retail interest, India’s benchmark BSE Sensex has been on a record-breaking rally, nearly doubling in value since its March low and beating regional and US benchmarks in the last six months. The Sensex has gained 32% since August, while the MSCI ACI Asia Pacific Index is up 27% and the S&P 500 added 16% in the same period.

India’s individual investors have also piled into initial public offerings: the retail tranche of the $93m September listing by IT firm Happiest Minds Technologies was 71 times oversubscribed, the most yet for a float of more than $50m, while Burger King India’s was 68 times, the second-highest.

However, analysts warn that the simplicity of trading on apps could lead inexperienced investors to take risks that could backfire.

Mass hysteria

“This new era of e-commerce-like platforms has made buying stocks as easy as buying a mobile phone or soap online,” said Vivek Bajaj, Kolkata-based co-founder of Stock Edge, a research and education platform for retail investors. “Fundamental value has lost its relevance — and liquidity is driving everything.”

Bajaj said that he is worried that the upcoming IPO by Life Insurance Corporation of India, the state-owned behemoth whose share sale could be the largest yet in the country, will lead to “mass hysteria”.

Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities in Mumbai, said market declines will pose a test for the retail investors avidly after social media influencers for tips.

“Once you are comfortable with a particular group or person, you tend to follow him or her for a reasonably long time,” he said. “And because markets haven’t corrected, you gain more and more trust and confidence in that person.”

Meanwhile, although his portfolio is in the red, Joseph says his interest in investing hasn’t dimmed. He’s now looking into buying cryptocurrencies.

Bloomberg