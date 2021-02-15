World / Asia

Outrage over India’s arrest of activist tied to Greta Thunberg

She is accused of distributing a toolkit to help the farmers’ protest, a charge which carries a life sentence

15 February 2021 - 12:36 Chandini Monnappa and Rupam Jain
Climate change activist Disha Ravi is escorted by police officials as she walks out of the court in New Delhi, India February 14, 2021 in this still image taken from video. Picture: ANI via REUTERS TV
Climate change activist Disha Ravi is escorted by police officials as she walks out of the court in New Delhi, India February 14, 2021 in this still image taken from video. Picture: ANI via REUTERS TV

Bengaluru — Indian opposition politicians and activists on Monday condemned the arrest of a 22-year-old climate activist accused of helping to edit and distribute a document by Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg that promoted farmer protests.

Police took Disha Ravi to the capital from her home in the southern city of Bengaluru to question her over the accusation that she disseminated the document during the months-long protest on the outskirts of Delhi.

A Delhi police source said Ravi had been arrested over a sedition case against those accused of authoring a “toolkit” on ways to help the farmers. If proved, the charge carries a penalty of life imprisonment.

On Sunday a court ordered Ravi held in police custody for five days, sparking outrage on social media and among farm unions.

“Disha Ravi’s arrest is the latest escalation in India’s crackdown on free expression and political dissent, as it seeks to stifle the farmers’ mass protests,” said Shashi Tharoor, an MP from the main opposition Congress party.

Ravi could not be reached in custody and her family was not immediately available for comment.

Bhavreen Kandhari, a member of Thunberg’s movement in India, said it was waiting for complete clarity from the government and police before making any statement.

“We are waiting for more information regarding the basis of the criminal case,” said Kandhari, a 45-year-old environment activist and a founding member of the movement’s India chapter.

A senior official in the home ministry, which is overseeing the investigation, said the Delhi police had “found concrete evidence” against Ravi before her arrest.

“It is vital to know whether she was being used by organisations who fund militancy, social unrest and separatist activities,” the official said, adding that police were also questioning others in the movement.

Police have been cracking down on the farmer protests, since thousands of protesters stormed the iconic Red Fort last month on Republic Day.

Activists have planned protests across India against Ravi’s detention and the hashtag #IndiabeingSilenced was trending on Twitter.

Ravi is a leader of the Indian arm of Thunberg’s Fridays for Future movement. The Swedish teenager had shared a “toolkit” for those who wanted to help the farmers, saying it had been created by those at the demonstrations.

The protests against farm reforms have drawn international support, with pop star Rihanna and Meena Harris, a niece of US vice-president Kamala Harris and activist, drawing attention to the months-long campaign.

India, which says its reforms are meant to modernise antiquated produce markets, blames vested interests and outsiders for misleading the farmers.

Reuters

Indian farmers still protesting as international scrutiny angers Narendra Modi

Thousands of farmers rallied in Uttar Pradesh state to show their support for the protests over new agricultural laws
World
1 week ago

Cutting of internet at protests in India draws rebuke by Rihanna and Greta Thunberg

About 250 Twitter accounts, including those of journalists and activists, were blocked for several hours over claims they spread rumours about the ...
World
1 week ago

Navalny, the WHO and Greta Thunberg on Nobel Peace Prize list

Freedom of information is a recurring theme, with other nominees including the Committee to Protect Journalists and Reporters without Borders
World
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Syndicate of SA banks to bankroll upgrade of ...
World / Africa
2.
Trump survives impeachment: populist flank makes ...
World / Americas
3.
Guinea declares Ebola outbreak after at least ...
World / Africa
4.
Italy’s government in crisis after Matteo Renzi’s ...
World / Europe
5.
Texas faces blackouts amid rocketing power prices ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

GRAY MAGUIRE: Davos moves to virtual, while SA’s climate plans are virtually ...

Opinion / Columnists

CHRIS THURMAN: Fathers, daughters, and Greta’s struggles with untruth

Opinion / Columnists

Will joblessness trump climate change on new world agenda?

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.