Japan assesses damage and starts restoring power after earthquake

Tokyo — Japan began assessing damage and restoring power after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck off Fukushima late on Saturday, leaving about 150 people injured and temporarily cutting power to almost a million households.

No deaths were reported, according to public broadcaster NHK, and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said at a media conference on Sunday that no incidents were reported from reactors.

Six coal- and gas-fired power units, with a combined capacity of about 3.6 gigawatts, are offline due to the quake without any timeline for restart, according to the Japan Electric Power Exchange.

The powerful tremor, which was felt in Tokyo, occurred just one month before the 10-year anniversary of the 2011 earthquake and tsunami that led to a meltdown at three reactors of the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear plant and left about 19,000 people dead or missing. The latest tremor was an aftershock of the 2011 quake, according to Japan’s national meteorologist.

Tokyo Electric Power said there was a minor overflow of water from the pool that stores used atomic fuel at the Fukushima nuclear plants, but no uncontrolled radiation was detected, NHK reported.

Suga said on Monday 12 people sustained serious injuries from the quake and 141 were slightly injured.

Other businesses affected include:

Mitsui Chemicals said its Ichihara plant, which includes a naphtha cracker, in Chiba was shut due to a power outage. It would take about 10 days to restart the plant.

ENEOS Holdings said it temporarily suspended the Sendai refinery, while some units at the Negishi refinery were halted.

Idemitsu Kosan said the sole crude distillation unit and some secondary units at the Chiba refinery were halted due to power outage after the quake. Some secondary units at the Keihin refinery operated by Idemitsu’s unit Toa Oil were also shut.

Japan Petroleum Exploration shut its Soma LNG import terminal, which supplies a nearby gas-fired power plant, and is checking for any potential damage. Japex didn’t provide a timeline for restart.

JFE Steel’s factory in Miyagi prefecture remains shut after the quake, while Nippon Steel said all its production facilities were operating as normal as of Sunday.

Murata Manufacturing temporarily suspended operations at its Fukushima and Miyagi facilities, a spokesperson said. The plants handle batteries, filters, radio-frequency (RF) devices and other components and the closures aren’t expected to last long.

Renesas Electronics halted operations at its Ibaraki factory to inspect the building’s clean rooms.

East Japan Railway said part of its high-speed bullet and local train services will remain suspended until Monday due to damages to electrical lines. The Tohoku Shinkansen bullet train line would need 10 days to resume its full service, according to NHK.

East Nippon Expressway said it has closed a line connecting Fukushima and Miyagi due to a landslide.

Orocobre said an initial inspection of the Naraha Lithium Hydroxide Plant with the construction contractor Veolia Jenets found minor damage to the site office but did not find any visible defects to plant equipment.

The Saturday-night tremor hit the Tohoku region, 220km north of Tokyo, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. More than 830,000 households in the Tohoku and Kanto regions experienced power outages, but supply resumed in most areas by Sunday morning.

Day-ahead wholesale electricity prices for Tokyo surged nearly three-fold to about ¥14 per kilowatt hour on Sunday due to the numerous outages at regional power plants. Rates slipped 46% on Monday as traders expect more plants to resume operations, avoiding a supply crunch.

Nationwide average spot power prices slipped 9.5% to ¥7.35 per kilowatt hour on Monday.

Bloomberg