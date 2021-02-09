World / Asia

Indian state pushes to eradicate form of slavery

India has about eight-million modern slaves, according to Australia-based Walk Free’s global slavery index

09 February 2021 - 14:10 Anuradha Nagaraj
Picture: GETTY IMAGES
Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Chennai — Promising to eradicate bonded labour for good, the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu said on Tuesday it would ensure strict enforcement to root out a form of slavery that persists, despite being banned 45 years ago.

India has about eight-million modern slaves, according to Australia-based Walk Free’s Global Slavery Index, and bonded labour or debt bondage — working without pay to clear debts — is the most common kind of slavery in the nation of 1.3-billion.

Marking the anniversary of the 1976 federal law that banned bonded labour, Tamil Nadu state officials launched plans for awareness campaigns and surveys to identify indigenous communities that are particularly vulnerable to debt bondage.

“Todays commemoration is very special not only because we are the first to do so, but also because there is a collective push to eradicate the crime,” said M Vallalar, the state's labour commissioner.

“We are working with quarry owners, plantations and brick kiln associations to ensure there are no cases of bonded labour on their sites. The enforcement will be very strict,” he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

The Indian government says about 300,000 people have been pulled out of slavery since 1976 and it aims to free millions more.

Despite the decades-old law, some employers still trap people from marginalised communities into working without wages in fields, brick kilns, rice mills, brothels or as domestic workers to pay off family debts.

Labour rights campaigners welcomed the initiative in Tamil Nadu, which is one of the top three Indian states in terms of the number of bonded labourers identified and rescued.

“The best thing about the initiative is that the government is talking about the issue,” said Kandasamy Krishnan, head of the National Adivasi Solidarity Council, an organisation that works on labour rights issues.

“The common refrain has been that the problem does not exist. By organising events across the state, the labour department is giving a rare platform for the issue to be discussed and new strategies formed to combat it.”

Thomson Reuters Foundation

Judge ends Ecuador’s modern day slavery on it plantations

The case is being hailed as a legal milestone in a country where hundreds of Afro-Ecuadorean families have lived in slave-like conditions for more ...
World
3 days ago

ICC convicts former LRA child soldier-turned commander Dominic Ongwen of war crimes

Crimes relate to Dominic Ongwen’s time as a commander of the Lord’s Resistance Army rebel group in northern Uganda in the 1980s
World
4 days ago

Human rights abuses escalate in Africa during the pandemic

Governments on the continent should co-operate fully with the International Criminal Court
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Zimbabwe flip-flopping on indigenisation laws ...
World / Africa
2.
UAE, US and Chinese missions set to explore Mars ...
World
3.
Myanmar coup protesters defy bans and water ...
World / Asia
4.
Angola moves to seize Dos Santos-linked asset in ...
World / Africa
5.
Sputnik V vaccine a PR coup for Vladimir Putin
World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.