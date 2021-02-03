World / Asia

World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Singapore delayed to August

WEF organisers blame global travel restrictions, quarantines and air transport regulations

03 February 2021 - 20:50 Michael Shields and Aradhana Aravindan
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ BLOOMBERG/ JASON ALDEN
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ BLOOMBERG/ JASON ALDEN

Zurich — The World Economic Forum (WEF) has again pushed back its 2021 annual meeting in Singapore, rescheduling it for August from May given what it called “challenges in containing the pandemic”.

The Geneva-based WEF, which in January delayed the event by 12 days in May, said on Wednesday it would now be held on August 17-20.

“Although the World Economic Forum and government of Singapore remain confident of the measures in place to ensure a safe and effective meeting, and local transmission of Covid-19 in Singapore remains at negligible levels, the change to the meeting's timing reflects the international challenges in containing the pandemic,” it said in a statement.

Global travel restrictions have made planning difficult for an in-person meeting in the first half of the year, while differing quarantine and air transport regulations increased the lead time needed to ensure participants can join, it added.

Singapore's ministry of trade and industry said the government understood the challenges the WEF faced and had agreed to reschedule.

The annual meeting typically takes place in January in the Swiss ski resort of Davos, but the pandemic made that impossible this year.

Reuters

WEF warns that world must brace for long-term threats to humanity

The consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic will shape the effectiveness of the world’s response to threats such as climate change, the WEF says in its ...
Economy
2 weeks ago

How Singapore is the new Davos

Some virus-safety measures for Singapore's WEF could include defined itineraries for delegates, restrictions for media coverage and a series of ...
World
1 month ago

Davos meeting moves to Singapore in May

Moving the meeting to the Southeast Asian financial hub of Singapore allows World Economic Forum to hold in-person meetings
World
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
China warns US not to cross ‘red line’
World / Asia
2.
UAE opens doors to foreigners in bid to boost ...
World / Middle East
3.
Italy’s government in crisis after Matteo Renzi’s ...
World / Europe
4.
Russia ‘right all along’ about its Sputnik V ...
World / Europe
5.
Poland will not give AstraZeneca’s vaccine to ...
World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.