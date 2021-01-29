World / Asia

Thai monk who supports abortion and LGBT+ rights sparks outrage

Phra Shine asks why people aren’t forgiven for ‘committing sins’ instead of being berated, which will make them unhappy

29 January 2021 - 11:37 Nanchanok Wongsamuth
A meditating Buddhist monk. Picture: 123RF/IMAGE SOURCE
A meditating Buddhist monk. Picture: 123RF/IMAGE SOURCE

Bangkok — A Buddhist monk known for his support for LGBT+ rights has sparked outrage among conservatives after he called for Thailand to decriminalise abortion.

Phra Shine Waradhammo was among about 20 pro-choice activists who protested in front of the Thai parliament this week, calling for all penalties to be revoked for women who choose to terminate a pregnancy.

“People were calling me ‘garbage’ and a ‘hungry ghost in a saffron robe’ on Facebook,” the monk said on Friday, referring to comments under a photo of him holding a “stop condemning abortion” placard at the demonstration.

“Even when I spoke about LGBT+ issues a decade ago, I didn’t receive as much criticism, probably because people see [abortion] as murder,” he said.

Abortion is opposed by many of Thailand’s conservative Theravada Buddhism majority, who believe it goes directly against Buddhist teachings and that women who undergo a termination will be haunted by a ghost.

On Monday, however, Thai lawmakers voted in favour of allowing abortion at up to 12 weeks of a pregnancy while retaining penalties for later terminations — a move pro-choice advocates said falls short of protecting the rights of the mother.

Under the amendment to an existing law, an abortion after 12 weeks would be allowed only under certain conditions and would otherwise be punishable by up to six months in prison, or a fine of up to 10,000 baht ($334), or both.

Phra Shine is an active user of social media and frequently posts about gender issues and sexual equality, and responds to questions and comments on how these relate to Buddhism.

In 2011, he wrote an opinion piece for a national magazine about the remains of more than 2,000 foetuses discovered by police at a Buddhist temple in Bangkok, calling for people to sympathise with women who undergo illegal abortions.

“Women who have an abortion are suppressed by religious teachings in the same way that LGBT+ people are suppressed by the moral system,” he said. “I see religion as being contradictory in that it wants people to reach nirvana, or the end of suffering, but why aren’t people forgiven for committing sins instead of being berated, which will make them unhappy?”

Despite embracing many elements of Western-style democracy, Thailand has included Buddhist teachings into laws, such as banning gambling and rules on alcohol consumption, said Khemthong Tonsakulrungruang, a law lecturer at Chulalongkorn University.

“Morality has its own mechanisms for punishing those who commit sins, such as heaven and hell,” said Khemthong, who has researched Thai law and religion.

“Why are we so fixated on killing as a sin but not on the quality of life of a child? In this era, Buddhism cannot survive by seeing things in a simplistic way.”

Thomson Reuters Foundation

US supreme court reinstates restrictions on abortion pill delivery

The order marks the clearest sign yet of justice Amy Coney Barrett’s impact on the polarising issue of abortion
World
2 weeks ago

Covid-19 pandemic all but ends access to abortion for some women

In countries where abortion is highly restricted, such as Poland, women have been unable to travel abroad to terminate an unwanted pregnancy
World
2 months ago

LGBT+ Ugandans fear election day as anti-gay violence builds

There has been increased harassment of LGBT+ people and those who speak up for gay rights, one rights campaigner says
World
3 weeks ago

LGBTI couples in China seek recognition in national census

Director of NGO behind campaign hopes same-sex couples can gain visibility to neighbours and government
World
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Italy’s government in crisis after Matteo Renzi’s ...
World / Europe
2.
New Zimbabwe forex rule could push miners to the ...
World / Africa
3.
Germany excludes over-65s from AstraZeneca ...
World / Europe
4.
Death toll from storm Eloise rises, with two ...
World / Africa
5.
SA coronavirus variant detected for the first ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

‘Abortion has been decriminalised, sorry it took so long,’ says Australian ...

World / Asia

Argentina legalises abortion in fiercely contentious vote

World / Americas

Ecuador approves same-sex marriage, as anti-LGBT+ sentiment rages on elsewhere

World / Americas

Hong Kong council mass resignation puts anti-slavery and LGBTQ+ rights at risk

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.