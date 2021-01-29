World / Asia

After military threats Myanmar now fears a coup

Western governments are urging the military to adhere to democratic norms as the country veers ‘towards its most acute constitutional crisis’

29 January 2021 - 16:06 Shoon Naing and Poppy McPherson
Myanmar's military supporters take part in a protest against the Union Election Commission in Yangon, Myanmar, January 29 2021. Picture: REUTERS/SHWE PAW MYA TIN
Myanmar's military supporters take part in a protest against the Union Election Commission in Yangon, Myanmar, January 29 2021. Picture: REUTERS/SHWE PAW MYA TIN

Yangon — The UN and Western governments voiced alarm on Friday over threats by Myanmar’s military that have stirred fears of a coup in the aftermath of an election the army says was fraudulent.

UN secretary-general António Guterres said he is following developments in Myanmar, where the army has said it would take action if complaints about the election are not addressed, with “great concern”. An army spokesperson declined to rule out the possibility of seizing power.

Australia, Britain, Canada, the EU, the US, and 12 other nations, in a separate statement urged the military to “adhere to democratic norms”.

They said they opposed “any attempt to alter the outcome of the elections or impede Myanmar’s democratic transition”.

A military spokesperson did not answer calls seeking comment.

Talks between the civilian government and army failed to ease tensions ahead of parliament’s opening on Monday, a ruling party spokesperson said as pro-military protesters gathered in two cities.

Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) won a resounding victory in the November 8 poll, only the second election deemed free and fair by international observers since the end of direct military rule in 2011.

But allegations by the army of widespread voter fraud, which the electoral commission denies, have led to the most direct confrontation yet between the civilian government and the military.

The country’s constitution reserves 25% of seats in parliament for the military, which has demanded a resolution to its complaints ahead of Monday, when parliament is set to convene, and has refused to be drawn on whether its lawmakers will show up.

The commander-in-chief, senior general Min Aung Hlaing, told military personnel on Wednesday that the constitution should be repealed if it was not abided by, citing previous instances when charters had been abolished in Myanmar.

A Western diplomat in Yangon said information about the situation was hard to verify because “not many people speak with one of the sides”, referring to the army, but a coup would be a “tragic eventuality”.

“The country is defined by that history, so this would be unforgiveable. The people from Myanmar would consider that unforgiveable,” the diplomat said.

Fraught talks

Suu Kyi has not made any public comment on the dispute. A spokesperson for her NLD said members had met military leaders on Thursday for talks but said they were “not successful”.

“We do have concerns but they are not too significant,” the spokesperson, Myo Nyunt, said, adding that they had anticipated some tension due to the NLD’s plan to amend the constitution after the vote to curb the power of the military.

He said police battalions were stationed in the capital, Naypyitaw, where the supreme court is set to hold an initial hearing on complaints filed against the president and the head of the election commission. He said in the event of a coup the NLD would not respond with force.

Several dozen trucks carrying protesters with placards denouncing the government and election commission and praising the military circled the city on Friday morning but turned back from the court, where police were deployed.

NLD lawmaker Zin Mar Aung said police were patrolling the parliament compound and there was need for caution. “We cannot pretend as if nothing is happening,” she said.

Win Htein, a senior member of the NLD who spent years in prison during military rule, said he was prepared in case he is arrested. “I am packed and ready to follow them if they come to take me today,” he said.

Author and historian Thant Myint-U said on Twitter on Thursday that the country is likely “veering towards its most acute constitutional crisis since the abolition of the old junta in 2010”.

A youth leader for the NLD, who asked not to be identified, said many people had a real fear of return to military rule.

Reuters

US falls in global corruption index

The country is in 25th place, down from 23rd in 2019, and behind Bhutan and Uruguay
World
1 day ago

WHO furious about lack of vaccines in poorer countries as China steps in

The WHO castigates companies for prioritising rich nations where they can make more profit
World
1 week ago

Myanmar erases name of Rohingya village razed in 2017 ethnic cleansing

On maps produced in 2020 by the UN mapping unit in Myanmar, which it says are based on Myanmar government maps, the site of the destroyed village is ...
World
4 months ago

Protest-hit Thailand threatens to censor media

While a government order has yet to be enforced, the authorities are monitoring ‘distorted information’
World
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Italy’s government in crisis after Matteo Renzi’s ...
World / Europe
2.
New Zimbabwe forex rule could push miners to the ...
World / Africa
3.
Germany excludes over-65s from AstraZeneca ...
World / Europe
4.
Karpowership eyes West Africa as pandemic stalls ...
World / Africa
5.
Death toll from storm Eloise rises, with two ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

More Rohingya refugees sent to low-lying Bangladesh island

World / Asia

Anti-Myanmar hate speech flares in Thailand over virus

World

Myanmar front-line health workers are overwhelmed

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.