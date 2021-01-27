World / Asia

Japanese prime minister apologises after legislators party in clubs

New headache for unpopular Suga Yoshihide amid dissatisfaction over his handling of Covid-19

27 January 2021 - 09:00 Yoshifumi Takemoto and Kaori Kaneko
Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide. Picture: REUTERS/KAZUHIRO NOGI
Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide. Picture: REUTERS/KAZUHIRO NOGI

Tokyo — Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide apologised on Wednesday after legislators from his ruling coalition visited nightclubs despite his government’s call for people to avoid unnecessary outings to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The news is another headache for Suga, whose approval rating has tumbled due to dissatisfaction with his handling of the pandemic, which critics have called too slow and inconsistent.

“I’m terribly sorry that this happened when we are asking people not to eat out after 8pm and to avoid non-essential, non-urgent outings,” Suga told parliament. “Each lawmaker should behave to gain the public’s understanding.”

Japan this month issued a state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas to tame a sharp increase in Cvid-19 cases. The measure includes a request for restaurants and bars to close by 8pm though there are now no penalties for non-compliance.

“My behaviour was careless at a time when we are asking people to be patient,” Matsumoto Jun, a senior legislator from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, told reporters.

Matsumoto was speaking after a Daily Shincho magazine report that he had visited two night clubs in Tokyo’s posh Ginza district after dining at an Italian restaurant last Monday.

Kiyohiko Toyama, a legislator from the coalition’s junior partner Komeito, also apologised after tabloid Shukan Bunshun reported he had visited a high-end nightclub in Ginza until late last Friday.

Twitter users voiced their frustration.

“It is just a matter of time before public anger explodes. I don’t want a blanket cash payout of ¥100,000, I want them to quit!” wrote one user.

“They are really stupid. Don’t they think about what they are doing and how the public sees them? If they don’t, they are unqualified to represent the public,” said another.

Reuters

