China rescues 11 miners trapped underground for two weeks

Bodies of nine miners were also found, bringing the death toll to 10 in blast at Hushan gold mine

25 January 2021 - 19:39 Krystal Chia and Annie Lee
Rescue workers help a miner as he is brought to the surface at the Hushan gold mine in Shandong province, China, January 24 2021. Picture: REUTERS
Eleven workers trapped in a Chinese gold mine for two weeks have been rescued after efforts to free them were unexpectedly sped up, while 10 others have been confirmed dead, according to state media.

The first of the 11 survivors was rescued at 11.13am on Sunday and was in weak physical condition, Xinhua News agency reported. Rescuers managed to remove debris along a passage to reach 10 others with whom they’d been in contact, and they were brought up in groups of two and three.

A total of 22 people were trapped by a blast at a gold mine in Shandong on January 10.

From Sunday afternoon to Monday afternoon, the bodies of nine miners were found, Xinhua said in a separate report, bringing the death toll to 10 after a worker died last week following a severe head injury. One person remains missing.

Investigations into the accident at Hushan mine will be accelerated, the news agency reported, citing Yantai city mayor Chen Fei. Rescue operations will continue as long as the one worker remains missing, though there are challenges including water levels, he said.

The rescue of the 11 miners came just days after a warning that the operation, which was already impeded by hard rock and water, could take an additional 15 days due to a blockage in the intended escape route.

Efforts were able to be expedited after the discovery of a space that was blocked only by large pieces of debris, Xinhua earlier reported, citing Xiao Wenru, the chief engineer of the mine rescue centre of the ministry of emergency management.

Bloomberg 

Xi Jinping signals at Davos there will be no change in China’s course

Xi says leaders should abandon ‘ideological prejudice’ amid growing western criticism
1 hour ago

Rescuers reach and feed 22 trapped miners in China

Workers trapped 600m underground for more than nine days receive medical and food supplies
6 days ago

