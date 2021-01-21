Searching for remains in disintegrated Indonesia jet is almost impossible

With the search in its second week, hopes are fading that the cockpit voice recorder — a crucial jigsaw piece in finding out what unfolded — will ever be found. Divers retrieved the casing of the black box on Friday, but the memory chip that records communication between pilots and ambient sound in the cockpit had broken loose.

The flight-data recorder was recovered last week and will provide clues as to whether this was a problem with the plane, pilot error, a freak weather occurrence or something else entirely. But the investigation is hamstrung without the other black box. The locator beacons of both were dislodged when the plane smashed into the water, an impact so hard that, according to Queensland-based air-safety specialist Geoffrey Dell, it would’ve been like hitting concrete.

With the AirAsia crash back in 2014, “the aircraft body was still intact — only broken into three pieces so we had to pull bodies from inside the aircraft,” Wardoyo said. “The Lion Air crash was different, the aircraft body disintegrated but we could still find big pieces of the fuselage. Sriwijaya is the worst.”

Indonesian investigators extended the search period, prolonging the divers’ stay on the command vessel off the coast to Jakarta’s north, but called off the hunt for victims late on Thursday afternoon. Wardoyo is leading a group of 15 civilian professional divers with various qualifications, such as deep-sea exploration and cave diving. One is a police officer and diving instructor.

The team of volunteers is supporting specialist divers from the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas). He’s not optimistic about recovering the rest of the voice recorder.

“Since the aircraft body is totally disintegrated into very small pieces and the sea floor is very thick mud, it would be very hard to collect anything after more than seven days,” Wardoyo said. “It’s almost impossible to find the memory or other piece of the recorder.”

An official from Indonesia’s NTSC said on Tuesday that data from the cockpit voice recorder is needed to support findings from the flight-data analysis. Representatives from Boeing, the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and General Electric have traveled to Indonesia to help with the investigation.

A preliminary report on the crash should be published in 30 days, local authorities said Tuesday.

Bad weather and high seas in Indonesia’s monsoon season have hampered recovery efforts. “Big swells, high winds and rain wouldn’t affect the divers below, but it makes it difficult for the surface team operating dinghies and rubber boats,” Wardoyo said. “It also makes it harder for divers to transfer to the mother ship if the weather is bad.”

The command vessel had to return to shore early on Wednesday after it was damaged in a collision with another boat at about 1am in heavy swell and strong winds, according to Wardoyo. The divers returned to the crash site later that morning on a smaller boat.

While diving carries some risk regardless of the circumstances, it’s amplified on a search mission, Wardoyo said. Shark attacks aren’t an issue, but decompression sickness, drowning and even heart attacks from over-exertion caused by lifting heavy pieces of wreckage in strong currents are among the dangers, he said.

“We don’t and won’t take credit for doing this, but at least we can help others with our expertise,” Wardoyo said. “Anyone else would do the same.”

The challenging conditions may prompt authorities to use other means to collect aircraft debris instead of relying on divers, according to Jakarta-based aviation analyst Gerry Soejatman. “They may use vacuum pumps or dredging once all the victims have been identified or there are no more human remains at the scene,” he said.

Wardoyo has been involved in the search since the day after the crash. At sea, the teams wake early, at about 5am, and a briefing is held on the day’s plans after breakfast. Wardoyo runs those meetings along with the commander of the Basarnas specialist diving team. Weather permitting, they head to the search area at 8am or 9am on rubber boats or rigid inflatables.

On good days, visibility underwater is 3m to 5m, but this week it dropped to 1m or less, Wardoyo said. In the aftermath of the crash, Indonesian officials briefed the media on the number of bags containing body parts and plane wreckage being brought ashore. Members of Wardoyo’s team, in line with Basarnas protocol, wear surgical gloves underneath diving gloves for handling human remains.

“It’s not nice for us, but we always think about the families who lost their loved ones,” Wardoyo said. “It’s not easy, we have to move inch by inch.”

