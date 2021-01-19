World / Asia

Rescuers reach and feed 22 trapped miners in China

Workers trapped 600m underground for more than nine days receive medical and food supplies

19 January 2021 - 18:56 Agency Staff
Rescue teams work on saving workers trapped underground after an explosion in Qixia, Shandong province, China, January 12 2021. Picture: REUTERS

Beijing  —  Workers trapped in a Chinese gold mine for more than nine days received more medical and food supplies on Tuesday, including bandages, blankets and porridge, but one of the group is in a critical condition with a severe head injury, state media said.

Twenty-two workers are still left trapped in the Hushan mine, in Shandong province, after an explosion on January 10. A week later, it emerged that at least 12 of them were still alive as a note retrieved from the mine said: “We hope the rescue won't stop.”

A drilled channel on Sunday located 11 of the miners, who were working more than 600m underground, and rescuers were subsequently able to speak to them via wired telephone.

The official Xinhua news agency said the miners had requested on Monday evening sausage and pickles as well as porridge but medical experts decided they should not eat hard food having only just regained their strength.

Fortified by the food and medical supplies — the fourth consignment to reach the group — two workers who had previously been very weak were able to walk again on Tuesday, Xinhua reported, citing a member of the rescue team.

However, the People's Daily said one worker was in a coma after sustaining a head injury in the blast, while two were “mildly unwell” and eight in good health.

One more worker has been located in another section of the mine, while the whereabouts of the other 10 remain unknown.

News that some of the miners are still alive has boosted Chinese netizens' hopes for a good outcome, with thousands leaving prayer messages on Weibo.

China's National Mine Safety Administration has ordered a comprehensive inspection of the country's noncoal mines, which will run until the end of March, the People's Daily reported.

There are 32,000 such mines in China, most of which are small, use outdated technology and equipment, and have poor safety management, it said, citing an administration official.

Reuters

