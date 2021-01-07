PODCAST | Laying the foundation of the Mena start-up ecosystem

Ecosystem Arabia — Episode 1 of 6.

In the first episode of our six-week community activation, we tell the inside stories of Yahoo’s acquisition of Maktoob.com, Amazon’s acquisition of Souq, and dive into how technology inspired the Arab Spring uprising.

This community activation is an interactive digital gathering of the Middle East and North African start-up ecosystems; it consists of a 6 episode podcast miniseries and a 6 week live-streamed start-up pitch competition, which will both culminate in an interactive virtual summit on February 16.

On this episode you’ll learn:

The inside story of Yahoo's acquisition of Maktoob.com [7:15]

What the future of work in the Mena region will look like [11:37]

Should governments across the Mena region protect their local tech companies [14:00]



