The Global Startup Movement

PODCAST | Laying the foundation of the Mena start-up ecosystem

This community activation is an interactive digital gathering of the Middle East and North African start-up ecosystems

07 January 2021 - 11:52 Andrew Berkowitz
Host Andrew Berkowitz introduces the six episode Ecosystem Arabia mini-series which dives deep into the Middle East and North Africa tech and innovation industries. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Ecosystem Arabia — Episode 1 of 6.

In the first episode of our six-week community activation, we tell the inside stories of Yahoo’s acquisition of Maktoob.com, Amazon’s acquisition of Souq, and dive into how technology inspired the Arab Spring uprising.

On this episode you’ll learn:

The inside story of Yahoo's acquisition of Maktoob.com [7:15]
What the future of work in the Mena region will look like [11:37]
Should governments across the Mena region protect their local tech companies [14:00]

Join the conversation:

This podcast is brought to you by The Global Startup Movement in partnership with MultimediaLIVE.  

