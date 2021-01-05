World / Asia

Chair of Chinese asset manager sentenced to death for bribery

Lai Xiaomin, former chair of China Huarong Asset Management was found guilty of receiving $277m in bribes between 2008 and 2018

05 January 2021 - 12:24 Agency Staff
Chinese President Xi Jinping is cracking down on corruption. Picture: REUTERS
Chinese President Xi Jinping is cracking down on corruption. Picture: REUTERS

Lai Xiaomin, former chair of China Huarong Asset Management, has been sentenced to death for taking bribes, corruption and bigamy, in one of the nation’s biggest financial crime cases.

Lai was found guilty of receiving a total of 1.79-billion yuan ($277m) in bribes between 2008 and 2018, according to the local court of Tianjin City. All his personal assets will be confiscated, the rulings said.

In early 2020, Lai confessed in state TV documentary that he preferred cash payments and said he would drive trunk loads of bills to a Beijing apartment, where more than 200-million yuan was uncovered by police later. Detained in 2018, he was found to own a large number of properties, luxury watches, cars, gold and art collections.

Chinese authorities are taking an increasingly tough stance on corporate malfeasance, broadening President Xi Jinping’s eight-year corruption crackdown into the nation’s boardrooms. More than 1-million government officials have been punished in Xi’s anti-corruption campaign, the People’s Daily had reported earlier.

Bloomberg

China jails former lawyer for her Wuhan virus reports

Verdict is Beijing’s latest effort to punish those who exposed shortcomings in the response to the outbreak
World
1 week ago

US restricts visas for all Chinese Communist Party members

They will now only get single-entry visas, limited to one month, adding to many anti-China measures passed by the outgoing Trump administration
World
1 month ago

Speculation that scarce Jack Ma has been told to ‘lay low’

The Alibaba billionaire has not been seen in public since late October, when he blasted China’s regulatory system
World
22 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Speculation that scarce Jack Ma has been told to ...
World / Asia
2.
Chinese court punishes ratings agency after bond ...
World / Asia
3.
SA virus variant causes alarm in UK, but vaccines ...
World
4.
Mexico wants to offer Julian Assange asylum
World
5.
New era of trade between African countries begins
World / Africa

Related Articles

2020 was a bad year for freedom; let’s make the liberal case for a better future

Opinion

This is why the world badly needs China

Opinion

Chinese court punishes ratings agency after bond default

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.