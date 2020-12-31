World / Asia

Record Covid-19 cases and heavy snow dampen Japan’s New Year festivities

31 December 2020 - 12:37 Kaori Kaneko and and Elaine Lies
Visitors wearing protective face masks walk in front of Japanese Sake barrel decorations for the year-end and New-Year at Meiji Shrine, amid the Covid-19 outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan, on December 31 2020. Picture: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO
Visitors wearing protective face masks walk in front of Japanese Sake barrel decorations for the year-end and New-Year at Meiji Shrine, amid the Covid-19 outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan, on December 31 2020. Picture: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

Tokyo — New coronavirus infections in Tokyo hit a record high of more than 1,300 on Thursday raising fears of an explosion in cases, local media reported, and New Year’s Eve celebrations were curtailed as the country battles a third wave of the pandemic.

Scores of flights were also cancelled as heavy snowfall hit several areas of Japan on Thursday.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has urged people to celebrate New Year quietly and avoid non-essential outings, amid the twin crises.

Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways cancelled or planned to cancel a total of 140 flights, public broadcaster NHK reported, adding that a bullet train had suspended services in some parts of the northern Yamagata prefecture.

A 70-year-old man died in the northern Iwate prefecture after he fell into a river while trying to shift show with a shovel loader machine, NHK said.

Japan has been battling a third wave of Covid-19 infections in recent weeks and on Monday started barring the entry of non-resident foreign nationals after detecting variants of the virus from Britain and SA.

Japanese economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Wednesday the government may have to consider declaring a state of emergency if the number the Covid-19 cases grow.

Japan’s Imperial Household Agency has cancelled an annual New Year’s event set for January 2, at which Emperor Naruhito and other imperial family members were due to greet well wishers.

People have been asked to stagger visits to shrines, traditionally popular destinations over New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

In Tokyo, where the governor has warned of a potential explosion in Covid-19 cases amid record daily increases, extra train services will be suspended from late December 31 to January 1.

“I want to emphasis again that there is no New Year holidays for the coronavirus. I urge people to spend quiet holidays staying at home with families,” Kyodo news agency quoted Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike as telling reporters on Thursday.

Suga will meet relevant ministers including health minister Norihisa Tamura and economy minister Nishimura later on Thursday to discuss Tokyo’s coronavirus situation, local media said.

About 3,400 people have died in Japan from about 231,000 cases during the pandemic so far.

Reuters

