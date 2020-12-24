World / Asia

India’s steelmakers forge ahead in metal index boom

Steel prices have soared on the back of reviving demand, especially in China

24 December 2020 - 10:05 Swansy Afonso
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Mumbai — India’s steelmakers are on course to leading the country’s metal index to its biggest quarterly gain in more than a decade, as consumption recovers and prices surge globally.

The S&P BSE Metal Index has surged by about a third so far in the three months through December, jumping the most since the quarter ended June 2009. Metal companies are in an earnings upcycle after two years of downgrades, and steel demand and pricing has improved sharply, according to a Jefferies Group report in December.

Shares of the country’s oldest steel mill, Tata Steel, have climbed more than 70% since October 1, clocking its best performance in more than 11 years on higher steel prices and after it entered into talks for sale of its Dutch unit. Steel Authority of India  has rallied around 75%, while JSW Steel   and Jindal Steel & Power   have jumped more than 30%.

“India-based steel capacity is capitalising on a global shortage of steel and the inability of the other global manufacturers to supply,” said Saurabh Bhatnagar, partner and national leader for metals and mining at Ernst & Young India. “While there is a continuous increase of demand from China on account of the government aided growth and focus on sectors such as infrastructure and construction, the revival of demand from India is pushing steel prices up.”

Steel prices have soared on the back of reviving demand, especially in China, and as iron ore bursts past $170 a tonne on concerns of supply shortages in top exporters Brazil and Australia. Prices are likely to remain at these levels until supply to China normalises to pre-Covid-19 levels, Bhatnagar said.

“Local steel price increases are purely a reflection of import parity pricing,” according to Ritesh Shah, an analyst at Investec Capital Services India. “We have been positive on the steel cycle, that is, steel pricing and profitability,” since March and continue to remain constructive on the profitability of steel mills into 2021, he said.

Spot prices for Indian hot-rolled coil steel and aluminium are about 20% above the previous quarter’s average, which has further improved the earnings outlook for metal companies, Jefferies said. Copper prices in London have also rallied about  17% this quarter.

Aluminium maker Hindalco Industries and iron ore miner NMDC  have risen more than 30% so far during the quarter, while Vedanta  brought up the rear with a near 10% gain after a failed delisting bid and concerns over upstreaming of its cash to parent.

Bloomberg

Cairn Energy wins $1.2bn arbitration ruling over tax dispute with India

International tribunal rules huge tax claim against Scottish oil explorer is not valid
Companies
1 day ago

Apple suspends supplier in India after workers riot

Insiders say Taiwanese supplier’s rapid hiring and expansion in India stretched its systems
Companies
3 days ago

Indian court gives Amazon the nod to pursue blocking of Reliance-Future deal

Battle lines drawn between US tech giant’s Jeff Bezos and Aisia’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani
Companies
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Malawi closes its borders again
World / Africa
2.
Resignation hints at Deutsche Bank turning back ...
World
3.
Trump grants 15 more pardons, including aide ...
World / Americas
4.
US fears government shutdown after Trump demand ...
World / Americas
5.
EU and Brexit on cusp of Christmas eve Brexit ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Big drive in East Africa for electric motorbikes

Companies / Industrials

Australian winemakers count the cost after break-up with China

World / Asia

Pakistan turns to new tech to stop crop burning and cut smog

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.