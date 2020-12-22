World / Asia

South Korea scrambles jets as Chinese and Russian warplanes fly into its airspace

Four Chinese and 15 Russian aircraft intrude on air defence identification zone

22 December 2020 - 12:56 Heekyong Yang
Picture: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI
Seoul — South Korea said on Tuesday it scrambled fighter jets in response to an intrusion into South Korea’s air defence identification zone by 19 Russian and Chinese military aircraft.

Four Chinese warplanes entered the Korea air defence identification zone followed by 15 Russian aircraft, according to South Korea’s joint chiefs of staff.

The South Korean military dispatched air force fighters to take tactical measures.

The South Korean military said in a statement the Chinese military had informed South Korea that its planes were carrying out routine training before the Chinese aircraft entered South Korean airspace.

“This incident seems to be a joint military drill between China and Russia but it requires a further analysis,” the South Korean military said.

In July last year, South Korean warplanes fired warning shots towards Russian military aircraft on a joint air patrol with China, when they entered South Korean airspace.

South Korea and Japan, which both scrambled jets to intercept the patrol at the time, accused Russia and China of violating their airspace. Russia and China denied it.

Reuters

