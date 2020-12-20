Australian states impose tighter restrictions as Sydney virus cluster spreads

Sydney — Australia's most populous city Sydney became further isolated from the rest of the country on Sunday after states closed borders and imposed quarantine measures on its residents as a coronavirus cluster in the city grew to about 70.

The neighbouring states of Victoria and Queensland have banned people arriving from Sydney from Monday.

“If you are from greater Sydney now is not the time to travel to Queensland,” Queensland state premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told a news conference.

South Australia state imposed a 14-day quarantine for Sydney arrivals on Sunday and banned travellers from affected suburbs. The island state of Tasmania took a similar steps on Saturday.

Western Australia state imposed a hard border closure.

About a quarter of a million people in Sydney's northern beach suburbs where the outbreak has occurred have been put into a strict lockdown until Christmas Eve.

On Sunday, New South Wales premier Gladys Berejiklian said public gathering across the rest of Sydney will be limited, with household gatherings capped at 10 participants and hospitality venues at 300, among other restrictions.

“We must take this action now to ensure we keep on top of this outbreak,” said New South Wales state premier Gladys Berejiklian.

She also urged people in the greater Sydney area to wear masks in public, though it was not mandatory.

Until this week, Australia had gone more than two weeks without any local transmission and had lifted most restrictions ahead of Christmas. The Sydney outbreak and border restrictions have thrown Christmas holiday travel plans into chaos.

The annual Sydney-to-Hobart yacht race that was set to start on December 26 has been cancelled for the first time in its 76-year history as crews and their families would have to quarantine on arrival in Tasmania.

Hotels and holiday rentals have been swamped with mass Christmas cancellations and restaurants have seen the number of patrons drop significantly, local media reported.

Elsewhere, Bloomberg says Thailand reported a record number of new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, with the outbreak concentrated mainly in a seaside province near the capital, where a two-week lockdown has been enforced.

Thailand’s health ministry said it would continue to aggressively search for infections in the Samut Sakhon province, a seafood and industrial area near Bangkok. Migrant workers from Myanmar make up the majority of the 576 new infections, permanent secretary of Health Kiatiphum Wongrajit said at a news briefing on Sunday.

Thailand has reported a total of 4,907 cases, with 60 fatalities.

Reuters, Bloomberg