World / Asia

Modi ‘humbly’ offers to talk to Indian farmers worried about new law

Tens of thousands of farmers have blocked roads demanding a repeal of laws that give them the option to sell directly to private companies

18 December 2020 - 13:54 Krishna N Das
Farmers protest against farm bills passed by India's parliament on the outskirts of Delhi, India, December 17 2020. Picture: REUTERS/ANUSHREE FADNAVIS
Farmers protest against farm bills passed by India's parliament on the outskirts of Delhi, India, December 17 2020. Picture: REUTERS/ANUSHREE FADNAVIS

New Delhi — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has defended India’s biggest farm reforms in decades but has offered to “very humbly” hold further talks with farmers protesting against the laws they fear would erode their incomes.

Tens of thousands of farmers have blocked roads leading into New Delhi for the past three weeks demanding a repeal of laws that give them the option to sell directly to private companies.

The government says the change is necessary to boost farm returns and improve storage and other infrastructure.

But the farmers, mainly from the northern agrarian states of Punjab and Haryana, fear private companies would eventually dictate terms and the government would stop buying grains such as wheat and rice from them at a minimum guaranteed price.

In online remarks to farmers of the country’s biggest wheat-producing state, Madhya Pradesh, Modi said there should be no cause for concern and repeated the government’s position that farmers would be assured of a price.

“The modern facilities available to the farmers of major nations should also be available for those from India, it cannot be delayed any longer,” he said. “Still, if anyone has any apprehension, and in the interest of the farmers of the country and to address their concerns, we are very humbly ready to talk on every issue.”

His comments came as farmers, many over 60, brave north India’s harsh winter to camp out in the open on Delhi’s borders with their tractors and trailers parked bumper to bumper.

After a series of previous meetings with Modi’s ministers, the protesters have said that nothing short of an official annulment of the three laws will be enough to change their position.

Rakesh Tikait, a farmers’ leader, said after Modi’s speech that the premier was trying to privatise agriculture to benefit companies and not them.

Reuters

Narendra Modi stands firm on farm reforms despite protests

India's opposition says the new laws will benefit big business, but Modi dismisses fears
World
2 weeks ago

Land inequality is threatening livelihood of 2.5-billion people

The largest 1% of farms operate more than 70% of the world's farmland, according to a new study
World
3 weeks ago

We are the world, fast approaching 10-billion, so how do we get fed?

The question was could we feed all the planet using just our existing agricultural infrastructure? The answer turned out to be yes
World
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Zimbabwe’s central bank ends gold monopoly
World / Africa
2.
US medicines agency and Pfizer consider Covid-19 ...
World
3.
Boko Haram claims kidnapping of more than 300 ...
World / Africa
4.
Emmanuel Macron has Covid-19 and so France tries ...
World / Europe
5.
Northern Ireland to enter six-week lockdown on ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

India’s Covid-19 vaccine pledge helps ease tensions with Bangladesh

World / Asia

Private sector likely to step in for India’s 1-million vaccines a day

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.