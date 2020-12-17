World / Asia

India’s Covid-19 vaccine pledge helps ease tensions with Bangladesh

17 December 2020 - 09:09 Archana Chaudhary and Arun Devnath
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was set to meet Bangladesh’s Sheikh Hasina in a virtual summit on Thursday. Picture: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was set to meet Bangladesh’s Sheikh Hasina in a virtual summit on Thursday. Picture: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO

New Delhi — India is expected to reassure Bangladesh it will prioritise the supply of Covid-19 vaccines to its South Asian neighbour, part of its vaccine outreach to counter China’s rising influence in the region.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh’s Sheikh Hasina were scheduled to meet on Thursday in a virtual summit — the first high-level meeting of the leaders from the two countries since relations nosedived when India passed its controversial religion-based citizenship law late in 2019.

The new law fast-tracks Indian citizenship for non-Muslims from three neighbouring nations including Bangladesh. Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen and home minister Asaduzzaman Khan had both called off visits in December 2019 as nationwide protests against the law erupted in India.

New Delhi has since made overtures to smooth relations with Dhaka, with whom it has a long history of co-operative ties.

Indian foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla visited Bangladesh twice in 2020. The second visit in August came amid rising border tensions with China, which has committed $40bn in investments in Bangladesh.

Discussions are expected to include trade, regional security and the restoration of a rail link between the two nations that had stopped functioning in 1965. Annual trade between India and Bangladesh stood at $10.25bn in the fiscal year ended March 2019, Indian government data shows.

Dhaka is also expected to raise the issue of management of transboundary rivers including the long-pending water sharing agreement for river Teesta. India’s foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and his counterpart Momen had in September noted their commitment to finalising an interim deal in a dispute that has lingered since the 1980s without any resolution.

The “long-drawn failure to sign the Teesta river water agreement” and the new citizenship law have together “unsettled public opinion in Bangladesh” against New Delhi despite decades of close ties, said Delwar Hossain, a professor of international relations at Dhaka University. “Now Covid-19 has brought the two nations together once again.”

Bangladesh’s Beximco Pharmaceuticals signed an agreement with Serum Institute of India in November for 30-million vaccine doses, shortly after India’s Jaishankar committed supplies to Dhaka during his meeting with Momen.

Bloomberg

