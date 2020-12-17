World / Asia

China open to visit by Covid-19 investigators, says WHO

An international team from the World Health Organisation is planning a January trip to probe the origins of the virus

17 December 2020 - 08:41 John Geddie
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Singapore — Beijing will welcome an international team of Covid-19 investigators due to travel to China in January, said the World Health Organisation (WHO), which is leading the mission.

China has strongly opposed calls for an international inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus, saying such calls are anti-China, but has been open to a WHO-led investigation.

However, it was unclear whether the WHO investigators will travel to the city of Wuhan where the virus was first detected, with discussions on the itinerary ongoing.

“WHO continues to contact China and to discuss the international team and the places they visit,” Babatunde Olowokure, the WHO’s regional emergencies director in the Western Pacific, told a news conference on Thursday.

​"Our understanding at this time is that China is welcoming the international team and their visit ... This is anticipated, as far as we are aware, to happen in early January,” he said.

On Wednesday, a WHO member and diplomats said the mission was expected to go to China in the first week of January to investigate the origins of the virus.

The US, which has accused China of having hidden the outbreak’s extent, has called for a “transparent” WHO-led investigation and criticised its terms, which allowed Chinese scientists to do the first phase of preliminary research.

Chinese state media have suggested the virus existed abroad before it was discovered in Wuhan, citing its presence on imported frozen food packaging and scientific papers claiming it had been circulating in Europe in 2019.

Olowokure said the exact timing of the trip would depend on “obtaining the results of some other tests that are being carried out initially”, without giving further details.

Referring to the ongoing discussions with China over the trip, Olowokure said: “These are of course important for us, and to get an overall picture of how the investigation will go.”

More than 72.92-million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,641,733​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Reuters

New Zealand offers to arbitrate Australia-China spat

Asia-Pacific Economic co-operation summit seen as opportunity to bring parties to the table
World
1 day ago

IAN BREMMER: How different will a Biden-led US really be?

The US public is no longer interested in the type of global leadership the US offered in the latter half of the 20th century
Opinion
1 week ago

Biden will need to take new tack to revive Latin America relations

Policy change will be required to help deal with health and migration crises
World
1 week ago

Covid-19 virus was active elsewhere before in Wuhan, China asserts

State media have cited the presence of the virus on imported frozen food packaging as evidence that China may not have been its origin
World
2 weeks ago

Deadly form of bird flu running rife in Europe

The highly contagious H5N8 strain has already led to the death or culling of 1.6-million chickens and ducks in the region
World
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
‘Imposter syndrome’ is more common than you think
World
2.
Singer Akon’s plans to build futuristic city in ...
World / Africa
3.
Fed commits to keep buying bonds until ...
World / Americas
4.
Yes, there are some benefits to Brexit
World / Europe
5.
ECB lifts bank dividend ban, but with hefty ...
World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.