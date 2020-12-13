World / Asia

Defaulting state entities spurs China to improve supervision of bond credit rating

13 December 2020 - 16:56 Agency Staff
China’s central bank vowed to improve its oversight of the nation’s bond credit rating industry after a series of defaults by state-backed firms.

People’s Bank of China deputy governor Pan Gongsheng said problems in the industry included inflated credit ratings, according to a statement on the bank’s website dated Sunday. Ratings companies should work hard to improve their capabilities and quality of work, he said.

The statement was released after a meeting on Friday that also involved officials from the National Development and Reform Commission, China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, and China Securities Regulatory Commission. The statement did not say what specific measures the central bank would take.

A series of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) have defaulted on debt in recent weeks, including Brilliance Auto Group Holdings, an automaker linked to BMW. Speculation has increased that Beijing will let weaker SOEs fail, especially as the economy recovers from the pandemic-driven slump.

