World / Asia

China detains Bloomberg News Beijing staff member

Haze Fan has been taken on ‘suspicion of engaging in criminal activities that jeopardise national security’, according to authorities

11 December 2020 - 13:43 Reto Gregori and Madeleine Lim
A poster of Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shanghai, China, March 12 2020. Picture: REUTERS/ALY SONG
A poster of Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shanghai, China, March 12 2020. Picture: REUTERS/ALY SONG

New York — Chinese authorities have detained Haze Fan, who works for the Bloomberg News bureau in Beijing, on suspicion of endangering national security.

Fan was last in contact with one of her editors at about 11.30am local time on Monday. Shortly after, she was seen being escorted from her apartment building by plain-clothes security officials.

Throughout the four days since her disappearance, Bloomberg has sought information on Fan’s whereabouts from the Chinese government and the Chinese embassy in Washington, DC. Her family was informed within 24 hours. On Thursday, Bloomberg LP, the parent of Bloomberg News, received confirmation that Fan is being held on suspicion of participating in activities endangering national security.

“We are very concerned for her, and have been actively speaking to Chinese authorities to better understand the situation. We are continuing to do everything we can to support her while we seek more information,” said a Bloomberg spokesperson.

Fan, a Chinese citizen, began working for Bloomberg in 2017 and was previously with CNBC, CBS News, Al Jazeera and Thomson Reuters. Chinese nationals can only work as news assistants for foreign news bureaus in China and are not allowed to do independent reporting.

“Chinese citizen Ms Fan has been detained by the Beijing National Security Bureau according to relevant Chinese law on suspicion of engaging in criminal activities that jeopardise national security. The case is currently under investigation. Ms Fan’s legitimate rights have been fully ensured and her family has been notified,” the Chinese authorities said.

Bloomberg

Media tycoon Jimmy Lai is charged under new Hong Kong law

The charge of suspicion of colluding with foreign forces is considered trumped up by many as China clamps down on any dissent in Hong Kong
World
4 hours ago

China revokes visa-free access for US diplomats visiting Hong Kong, Macau

The restrictions follow the US's financial sanctions and a travel ban on more than a dozen Chinese officials
World
22 hours ago

STEVEN KUO: Building on a great civilisation, China deserves respect

The West’s refusal to accept the country's philosophical basis is at the root of notions such as the ‘yellow peril’
Opinion
1 week ago

Western envoys slam erosion of media freedom in Hong Kong

Consuls general for the US, Canada, UK and Australia warn of the rising risks for journalists
World
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Why experts think Trump’s long-shot Texas suit ...
World / Americas
2.
Calls for Australian mining sector overhaul
World / Asia
3.
Scott Morrison not invited to UN climate meeting
World
4.
Probe of Hunter Biden places scrutiny on new US ...
World / Americas
5.
Zimbabwe orders all vehicles imports from Japan ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

STEVEN KUO: SA ignores the chances Japan offers at its own peril

Opinion / Columnists

Fixing the US-China face-off is up to China, not the US

Opinion

Yang Hengjun, Australian writer, is detained in Beijing

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.