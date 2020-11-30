World / Asia

New Zealand charges 13 parties over deaths in White Island eruption

Operators did not meet health and safety obligations in taking tourists to destination, regulator says

30 November 2020 - 08:57 Praveen Menon
This handout image from a webcam belonging to the Institute of Geological and Nuclear Sciences shows the volcano on New Zealand's White Island spewing steam and ash on December 9 2019. Picture: AFP/ INSTITUTE OF GEOLOGICAL AND NUCLEAR SCIENCES LTD
This handout image from a webcam belonging to the Institute of Geological and Nuclear Sciences shows the volcano on New Zealand's White Island spewing steam and ash on December 9 2019. Picture: AFP/ INSTITUTE OF GEOLOGICAL AND NUCLEAR SCIENCES LTD

Wellington — New Zealand’s workplace regulator has filed charges against 13 parties after an investigation into a volcanic eruption on White Island in 2019 that killed 22 people.

A surprise eruption on the White Island, also known by its Maori name of Whakaari, on December 9 last year, killed 22 people and injured dozens.

Most of them were tourists from countries such as Australia, the US and Malaysia who were part of a cruise ship that was travelling around New Zealand. There were 47 people on the island when the volcano erupted.

Worksafe, New Zealand’s primary regulator for workplace related incidents, said in a news conference its investigations found 13 parties did not meet their health and safety obligations in taking the tourists to White Island.

“This was an unexpected event, but that does not mean it was unforeseeable and there is a duty on operators to protect those in their care.” said WorkSafe CEO Phil Parkes.

Worksafe has charged 10 organisations under the Health and Safety at Work Act with each charge carrying a maximum fine of NZ$1.5m.

Three individuals were charged as directors or individuals who were required to exercise due diligence to ensure the company meets its health and safety obligations. These charges each carry a maximum fine of $300,000.

WorkSafe did not name those charged as they may seek suppression orders in their first appearance in court on December 15.

The agency said it did not investigate the rescue and recovery after the eruption, as that is the subject of a coronial inquest that is under way.

At the time of the eruption questions were raised why people were allowed on the island, a popular destination for day-trippers, given there was reportedly a heightened risk of an eruption.

Reuters

