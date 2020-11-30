World / Asia

Narendra Modi stands firm on farm reforms despite protests

The government says deregulation of the sector will attract investment

30 November 2020 - 19:04 Sanjeev Miglani
Tractors and trucks block a highway during a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near Delhi, India, November 29 2020. Picture: REUTERS/ANUSHREE FADNAVIS
Tractors and trucks block a highway during a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near Delhi, India, November 29 2020. Picture: REUTERS/ANUSHREE FADNAVIS

New Delhi  — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday resisted calls for the repeal of farm reforms that have ignited the biggest protests by farmers in years around the national capital, saying they were being misled and that deregulation would benefit them.

Thousands of people from the big farming state of Punjab were camped out on the outskirts of Delhi for a fifth day demanding that they be allowed to stage protests in the city centre against the new laws that open up India's tightly regulated farm produce market.

Farmers who could earlier sell grains and other products only at neighbouring government-regulated wholesale markets can now sell them across the country, including to big food processing companies and retailers such as Walmart.

But farm groups and opposition parties say the government will eventually abolish the wholesale markets, where growers were assured of a minimum support price for staples such as wheat and rice, leaving small farmers at the mercy of corporate agribusinesses.

Speaking at a public rally during a visit to his political constituency of Varanasi in northern India, Modi dismissed the fears as misplaced.

“The new agricultural laws have been brought in for benefit of the farmers. We will see and experience benefits of these new laws in the coming days,” he said. He blamed the opposition for spreading rumours about the future of farmers.

The farm sector contributes nearly 15% of India’s $2.9-trillion economy and employs about half of its 1.3-billion people.

The government says the deregulation of the sector will attract investment and fix the supply chains that lose a quarter of India’s produce to wastage.

But Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the main opposition Congress party, said the new laws would benefit big business and accused Modi of crony capitalism.

“Our farmers are standing up against the black laws, they have reached Delhi leaving their farms and families behind. Do you want to stand with them or with Modi's capitalist friends?” he said in a tweet.

Reuters 

India faces long, hard battle to recovery

The IMF predicts India’s GDP will shrink 10.3% in the year to March 2021 as Narendra Modi’s sudden lockdown paralysed activity
World
1 week ago

World’s biggest free-trade deal inked by Asia-Pacific nations

Virtual signing at Asean summit sends strong message on multilateral trade and will boost recovery from Covid-19
World
2 weeks ago

India makes plans to vaccinate its vast population

The government has set aside about $7bn to fight Covid-19 in the world’s second most populous country
World
1 month ago

Huge power outage in Mumbai halts some trading and rail services

Bond traders said trading volumes narrowed immediately after the outage but recovered later
World
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
SA firms invest in Zimbabwe border post project
World / Africa
2.
Trump says election challenge probably won’t ...
World / Americas
3.
Suspected Islamist militants kill more than 40 ...
World / Africa
4.
Australia demands apology from China over posting ...
World / Asia
5.
Zimbabwe looks to potential $1.25bn cannabis ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

India announces $10bn stimulus for pandemic-hit economy

World / Asia

Amnesty halts India operations, citing government ‘witch-hunt’

World / Asia

Indian ban on arms imports shot down as ineffectual in boosting local industry

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.