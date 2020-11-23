World / Asia

Western envoys slam erosion of media freedom in Hong Kong

Consuls general for the US, Canada, UK and Australia warn of the rising risks for journalists

23 November 2020 - 09:39 Iain Marlow
Pro-democracy activists take part in a protest on China’s National Day in Hong Kong on Sunday. Picture: REUTERS
Hong Kong — A group of Western envoys to Hong Kong has condemned the erosion of media freedoms in the Asian financial hub, a situation they say has been worsened by Beijing’s imposition of a “vaguely defined” national security law.

In a jointly written opinion piece in the South China Morning Post, the consuls general for the US, Canada, UK and Australia warned of the rising risks for journalists operating in Hong Kong. The city’s journalists have been working through an extended bout of political turmoil since large, sometimes-violent protests broke out in 2019, followed by China’s decision to bypass the local legislature and impose the controversial new security measures over the summer.

“Hong Kong is a vibrant international city but media freedom here is under attack,” they wrote. “The many cases of violence against media during the civil unrest last year were the starkest examples of a years-long downward trend marked also by the expulsion of foreign journalists, increasing restrictions on media access, and harassment and demonization by political actors.”

Although the former British colony still maintains press freedoms unique from mainland China, where media outlets are mostly controlled by the Communist Party and regularly censored, the city has slipped gradually in global rankings of press freedoms. Hong Kong is ranked at 80th place worldwide in a Reporters Without Borders global ranking, down from 18th place in 2002.

The sweeping security legislation — which bars subversion, terrorism, secession and foreign collusion — has also had a chilling effect on free speech in the city, with some protesters arrested for holding up banners advocating for revolution and independence. Police also arrested prodemocracy activist and media tycoon Jimmy Lai under the security law and searched the offices of his flagship Apple Daily newspaper, a move that was condemned by the UK.

The consuls general — Canadian Jeff Nankivell, the UK’s Andrew Heyn, American Hanscom Smith and Australia’s Elizabeth Ward — noted Hong Kong’s slip in the press freedom rankings, the recent arrest of a Radio Television Hong Kong journalist who had investigated police violence and the new security measures as reasons for concern.

“With the imposition of the national security law, media in Hong Kong — or those abroad reporting on Hong Kong — must now try to navigate vaguely defined laws in an environment of heightened scrutiny and potential punishment,” they wrote.

Bloomberg

Activist Joshua Wong pleads guilty over organising Hong Kong protests

Face of the 2014 Umbrella Movement democracy rallies faces a maximum five-year jail term if convicted
World
2 hours ago

EU may approve BioNTech and Moderna vaccines as soon as December

The European Medicines Agency is in daily contact with the US Food and Drug Administration about the evaluation of the vaccines
World
2 days ago

LUNCH WITH THE FT: Hong Kong mogul Jimmy Lai: ‘At least we fought, we showed our dignity’

The tycoon, who has angered Beijing, talks about the uncertain future of Hong Kong, backing Trump and never giving in
Opinion
1 week ago

China video giant Joyy dives after Muddy Waters calls it a fraud

The short-seller said Joyy's livestreaming service YY created bots, fake transactions and fake users days after Baidu agreed to buy it for $3.6bn
Companies
3 days ago

