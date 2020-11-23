World / Asia

Australia reopens two largest states amid emotional scenes

Welcoming awaits passengers as first flights since July land in Sydney from Melbourne

23 November 2020 - 10:56 Colin Packham
Pedestrians wearing face masks outside Flinders Street Station, Melbourne, Australia, as the city operates under lockdown restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease on August 3 2020. Picture: AAP IMAGE/JAMES ROSS VIA REUTERS
Pedestrians wearing face masks outside Flinders Street Station, Melbourne, Australia, as the city operates under lockdown restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease on August 3 2020. Picture: AAP IMAGE/JAMES ROSS VIA REUTERS

Sydney — Australia’s two biggest states reunited in emotional scenes on Monday as the border — shut for only the second time in 101 years due to the coronavirus pandemic — reopened and the first flights since July landed in Sydney from Melbourne.

Friends, family and a musical duo in drag welcomed passengers as they disembarked Qantas flight QF401 at 10.20pm Sunday, the first of 26 flights scheduled between the two states on Monday.

“I can come and visit my father when I need to without having to worry about when I can get home,” one passenger said as she disembarked.

The border between New South Wales (NSW) and Victoria states closed in July due to an outbreak of Covid-19 around Melbourne — Australia’s second-largest city. It was the first such border closure since 1919 when Australia was battling the Spanish flu.

The outbreak in Victoria, which totalled more than 20,000 cases, was only contained after a stringent lockdown lasting more than 100 days.

But with Victoria going more than three weeks without detecting any Covid-19 infections, authorities made the decision to reopen the border much to the relief of separated families and the tourism and aviation sectors.

“We never want to be a position again when we have to shut down our borders,” NSW state premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

The Sydney-to-Melbourne is the world’s second-busiest air route and Australian legislators are keen to revive domestic travel and tourism in a bid to revive the ailing economy.

Australia also hopes to restart international travel with flights to New Zealand in the works.

While New Zealand citizens can now travel to Victoria without quarantining, a reciprocal agreement is still some way off. New Zealand says Australians will remain barred until the entire country has gone at least 28 days without a single Covid-19 case.

Australia’s economy shrank 7% in the three months that ended in June, the most since records began in 1959, while the unemployment rate hit a 22-year high of 7.5% in July.

As well as reopening the border, NSW also said up to 500 people can now gather at outdoor religious gatherings.

Victoria accounts for about 73% of Australia’s total Covid-19 cases of just more than 27,800 and 90% of its 907 deaths

Reuters

Western envoys slam erosion of media freedom in Hong Kong

Consuls general for the US, Canada, UK and Australia warn of the rising risks for journalists
World
1 hour ago

GAVIN RICH: Why the Pumas have done so well

Those who argue that it shows up the Springbok decision not to travel to Australia are misguided
Opinion
16 hours ago

South Australia lockdown to end after man misled tracers

State premier Steven Marshall is fuming after a  Covid-19 ‘lie’ led to a harsh six-day lockdown
World
3 days ago

Asia and Australia on high alert as virus cases rise rapidly

Tokyo mulls raising its alert level to its highest, South Korea tightens social-distancing and Australia reports a new, highly contagious strain
World
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Trump campaign loses Pennsylvania election ...
World / Americas
2.
Meet the Republican voters who would go to war ...
World / Americas
3.
Astra-Oxford vaccine the escape route for many ...
World
4.
G20 leaders urge countries not to lose sight of ...
World
5.
Africa’s first sovereign default during Covid-19 ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Qantas upbeat on future while celebrating 100th birthday

Companies

More borders in Australia’s Victoria state close due to Covid-19 spike

World / Asia

Australia heads back to normal as coronavirus cases fall

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.