Summer of fighting with India has left China with more Himalayan territory

While India conducted little activity in the border area for years after the war, over the past decade it began building new infrastructure. India recently opened the first of seven tunnels in key parts of the Himalayas to facilitate troop movements, and completed a 255km road connecting a major regional city to the Karakoram Pass.

World War 2-era landing strips and airfields across the full length of the India-China border were also refurbished.

China’s foreign ministry has called India’s infrastructure drive the “root cause of tensions”.

China has tightly controlled any information about troop deployments and casualties, and its state-run media have been restrained in criticising Indian leaders — allowing space to potentially negotiate a resolution.

India “has been on a building spree under Modi’s watch, which is a red flag for China as it changes the status quo,” said Chen Jinying, a professor at the School of International Relations and Public Affairs at Shanghai International Studies University. “Both sides appear to be very determined and neither side is willing to show any signs of weakness or gesture to back down.”

The current conflict escalated more than a year ago, just weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu-dominant government scrapped the constitutional guarantees of autonomy in Jammu and Kashmir — India’s only Muslim-majority state. In September 2019, Chinese and Indian soldiers clashed on the banks of the Pangong Tso, a glacial lake at about 4,267m.

By the time the harsh Himalayan winter abated in May, India was surprised to find China’s army built forward bases, occupied mountaintops and sent thousands of soldiers to prevent Indian patrols. India realised it had lost control of about 250km2 of land in the Depsang Plains, which holds key roads leading up to the Karakoram Pass, as well as 50km2 of land in the Pangong Tso, Indian officials said.

Modi’s office deferred comment to the foreign ministry and defense ministry, neither of which responded to questions. India's military didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. China’s foreign ministry said it couldn’t comment on information that “has no clear source and cannot be substantiated”.

High ground

In the second week of June both sides clashed, leaving 20 Indian and an unknown number of Chinese soldiers dead. As both sides rushed soldiers and reinforcements to the area, border agreements carefully worked out by previous governments fell by the wayside.

On the night of August 29, India surprised China by moving thousands of soldiers onto strategic high ground along a stretch of more than 40km2 on the south bank of Pangong Tso. This allowed them to get a better view of China’s troop movements, escalating tensions further.

Then on September 7 the two sides fired shots at each other for the first time in four decades, breaking another taboo. Since then, multiple rounds of high-level military and diplomatic talks have failed to defuse the border standoff.

While usually both sides draw down troops during the winter months, this year soldiers holding critical heights are in makeshift shelters — making them vulnerable to the cold. Sourcing water and keeping them warm will be an equally big challenge.

With rivers freezing, by mid-November travel within Ladakh will be easy but snow will block roads to the region. Airlifts are the only means of transporting troops and supplies in and out. Though China has an infrastructure advantage along the border, the Indian Army hopes Beijing will thin out troops from the area, allowing it to do the same.

A few hundred kilometres southwest of the Karakoram Pass lies the Siachen Glacier — often described as the world’s highest battlefield — where Indian and Pakistan soldiers remain within rifle range of each other. A co-ordinated move by allies China and Pakistan would make India’s hold of this region tenuous.

Addressing the Bloomberg India Economic Forum 2020, Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar described the border standoff as serious and said talks were “a work in progress”.

“If the foundations of the relationship are disturbed,” he said, “you can’t be impervious to the fact that it will have consequences.”

