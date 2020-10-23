World / Asia

Threat of terror attack prompts US to halt citizen and visa services in Turkey

A report advises US citizens to be very cautious in locations where Americans or foreigners may gather, including office buildings or shopping malls

23 October 2020 - 16:32 Benjamin Harvey
A general view of Istanbul, Turkey on September 18 2020. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/NUR PHOTO/ONUR DOGMAN
A general view of Istanbul, Turkey on September 18 2020. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/NUR PHOTO/ONUR DOGMAN

Istanbul — The US said it was temporarily suspending all US citizen and visa services at its missions in Turkey after receiving credible reports of terrorist attacks and kidnappings.

The information concerns threats to “US citizens and foreign nationals in Istanbul, including against the US consulate-general, as well as potentially other locations in Turkey,” the Turkish Embassy said in security alert on its website.

The report advised US citizens to exercise heightened caution in locations where Americans or foreigners may gather, including large office buildings or shopping malls.

Turkey has enjoyed a period of calm after a series of terrorist attacks in past years from groups including Islamic militants and Kurdish separatists.

Shots were fired at the US embassy in Ankara in 2018, with no casualties. In 2016, a series of security warnings from the US mission set off a diplomatic dispute as Turkish tourism suffered. Ankara responded with a warning against travel to the US, citing the risk of being caught up in riots, police violence or xenophobic attacks.

Bloomberg

Lira sinks to record low after central bank holds fire

Turkey’s currency weakens towards 8/$ after policymakers’ surprise decision
World
1 day ago

Not all world leaders would celebrate a Donald Trump defeat

Authoritarian heads of state worry that president’s departure would mean the return of a more conventional US foreign policy
World
3 days ago

US announces new Iran sanctions, but most nations reject the move at UN

Trump administration targets Iranian officials and demands that UN members enforce the sanctions
World
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
US Senate to subpoena Facebook and Twitter CEOs ...
World / Americas
2.
Zimbabwe partially reopens Beitbridge border
World / Africa
3.
More gunshots heard as Lagos remains tense and ...
World / Africa
4.
Cash-strapped Zimbabwe to woo cannabis farmers
World / Africa
5.
Botswana in talks with World Bank for budgetary ...
World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.