Yang Hengjun, Australian writer, is detained in Beijing

Sydney/Shanghai — Yang Hengjun, an Australian writer detained in Beijing and facing trial for espionage on behalf of a country China has not publicly named, was a former Chinese spy, according to a confidential letter he wrote to a supporter in 2011.

In the detailed letter he wrote to his former teacher, which was reviewed by Reuters, Yang revealed he had worked for China’s ministry of state security (MSS) for a decade from 1989, including in Hong Kong and Washington, before moving to Australia.

Yang , who became a well-known pro-democracy blogger, faces 10 years or more in jail after Chinese authorities charged him with endangering national security by joining or accepting a mission from the unidentified espionage organisation, said Feng Chongyi, the Sydney-based liberal scholar who Yang sent the letter to.

Yang has previously proclaimed his innocence, saying last month: “I will never confess to something I haven’t done.”

Feng revealed the letter’s details about Yang’s past as a Chinese spy for the first time, which had been rumoured in overseas Chinese dissident circles, as a pre-emptive move to counter potential misinformation at Yang’s trial over spying for another country.

Reuters was unable to independently verify Yang’s claim that he spied for China and some other details of his letter.

China’s ministry of foreign affairs referred Reuters to a statement it made on October 12, when a spokesperson confirmed Yang had been indicted on charges of espionage on October 7, and that the first hearing of the case was underway.

“The relevant Chinese authorities are handling the case in strict accordance with the law and Yang Jun’s legal rights are fully protected,” spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at the time, giving Yang’s legal name.

The Australian government referred Reuters to foreign affairs minister Marise Payne’s statement last week that Australia has seen no evidence to support the charge of espionage against Yang.

Yang’s Beijing lawyers have been forbidden from speaking about the trial to media by Chinese authorities.

The case underscores what Yang’s supporters describe as a crackdown on liberal voices in China since 2016 under President Xi Jinping and comes at a time when diplomatic relations between Australia and China are already at a low ebb.

Hong Kong and Washington

Yang generated a strong following online more than a decade ago after writing hundreds of articles about Chinese, American and Taiwanese politics.

He was first detained in China in 2011 by police on suspicion of being an instigator of Beijing’s Jasmine Revolution — short-lived protests spurred by online democracy activists. He was released after three days following interventions by the Australian government.

In his May 2011 letter to Feng, Yang denied he was behind the protests and said he told police he worked for the MSS after 1989. According to his letter, Yang worked for the MSS in Hong Kong from 1992 until the city’s handover from Britain to China in 1997, then in Washington.

Yang’s cover in Hong Kong was at a travel service, while in Washington he worked as a think-tank researcher, Feng said, though the letter didn’t refer to these activities.

China’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a further request for comment about Yang’s work for MSS in Hong Kong and Washington.