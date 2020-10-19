Lessons the US could learn from Ardern’s resounding victory

Investors appear unconcerned by the strong mandate Ardern has received. The New Zealand dollar and bond yields were little changed early Monday in Wellington.

Supporters want Ardern to push harder on reforms such as tackling inequality and boosting incomes after she failed to deliver on some key promises in her first term. She ditched plans for a capital-gains tax that might have addressed the widening gap between rich and poor, while a programme to build tens of thousands of new homes to help fix a housing crisis fell well short of goals.

Ironically, her increased mandate may prompt her to rein in her left-leaning instincts as she looks to hang on to the centre-right voters who have flocked to her banner.

“It’s going to be a huge dilemma for her, whether to go to the left or stay in that centre ground,” said Lara Greaves, a lecturer in New Zealand politics at the University of Auckland. “Does she want to try to be a four-term prime minister or does she want to make transformational policy that changes people’s lives?”

Her reelection spells continuity in a nuanced foreign-policy stance towards China. Ardern has tried not to antagonise New Zealand’s largest trading partner while maintaining close ties with the US and other Western allies in the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance.

Her focus will be on the enormous economic and social challenges ahead as New Zealand charts a recovery from recession.

The border is expected to remain closed well into 2021, decimating international tourism and education, while the jobless rate is projected to climb. Economists at Infometrics last week flagged the risk of another recession in 2021.

The nation faces persistent budget deficits and net debt that will surge to 56% of GDP by 2026 from 28% in mid-2020, according to Treasury forecasts.

Labour said it will impose a 39% tax on income of more than NZ$180,000 to help pay for the Covid response and keep debt under control. It aims to stimulate investment and create jobs through major infrastructure projects and incentives for small business.

Property boom

Key to the recovery may be a property boom sparked by record-low interest rates that have caused house prices to climb 7.6% in the past year. That in turn has made it harder for many to enter the housing market — something Ardern is trying to fix by removing barriers to new home construction.

But she has ruled out big tax reforms to address wealth inequality, and given no indication since her victory that she intends to be more proactive on issues such as poverty and homelessness.

The results of two referendums held with the election are due on October 30. New Zealanders are expected to vote in favour of euthanasia but against the legalisation of cannabis.

Voters rewarded Ardern for her successful response to Covid-19, which stands in stark contrast to countries such as the UK, US and even neighbouring Australia where authorities are still battling to contain the virus.

Ardern stood out among her Western peers in pursuing an explicit elimination strategy, and imposed one of the world’s strictest nationwide lockdowns. This shuttered the economy but wiped out community spread of the virus, allowing restrictions to be removed sooner than in many other countries. A second outbreak in largest city Auckland was also quickly stamped out with a regional lockdown, though one new community case was reported on Sunday.

“The way the prime minister has put health before the economy will be of interest, especially for other social democratic leaders around the world,” said Bryce Edwards, a political analyst at Victoria University in Wellington. “They will now see Ardern as the leader of those left parties internationally and they will want to learn from her.”

Asked on Sunday if she had a message for Americans as they head into their own election, Ardern said it wasn’t her place to comment.

“But my hope as someone who has, of course, a strong interest in politics is that we have elections globally where we try to move beyond the divisive nature that elections can sometimes bring, because that can be damaging for democracy,” she said.

Bloomberg