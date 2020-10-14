World / Asia

Australian politician admits Chinese visa scheme was a scam

Daryl Maguire made thousands in a scheme that had Chinese nationals paying large sums for a business to pretend they were employed in NSW

14 October 2020 - 11:31 Kirsty Needham
Picture: REUTERS/LOREN ELLIOTT
Picture: REUTERS/LOREN ELLIOTT

Sydney — An Australian politician at the centre of a corruption investigation told an inquiry on Wednesday that he had received envelopes full of thousands of dollars in cash at his parliament office as part of a scheme for Chinese nationals to fraudulently acquire visas.

Daryl Maguire, who quit the New South Wales (NSW) state parliament in 2018, agreed with the NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption that the scheme, in which Chinese nationals paid large sums for a business in NSW to pretend they were employed there, was a scam.

Maguire and his business associate, Maggie Wang, received up to A$20,000 ($14,000) for each business they recruited to the scheme. He agreed it was a breach of public trust.

Wang had told the inquiry on Tuesday that she had shared profits from the scheme with Maguire, and also admitted lying to investigators.

Maguire accepted another allegation heard by the inquiry on Tuesday: that he had tried to make money from his position as chair of the parliament’s Asia Pacific Friendship Group by promoting a series of Chinese business deals in the Pacific islands.

He also acknowledged that a company in which he was a silent director, G8Way International, had advertised itself as offering access to the “highest levels of government” in Australia and China to assist business deals.

But he told the inquiry: “I don’t think there were many successful deals at all.”

One deal it brokered, for the sale of wine, included the joint labeling of wine bottles for the Australian Council for the Promotion of the Peaceful Reunification of China (ACPPRC), and for parliament’s Asia Pacific Friendship Group, the inquiry heard.

The ACPPRC is a branch of the China Council for the Promotion of Peaceful National Reunification in Beijing run by the united front work department of the Chinese Communist Party’s Central Committee.

The United Front works to promote the party’s influence among Chinese communities overseas, and has come under scrutiny in Australia for alleged political interference.

Reuters

Miner Fortescue seeks licence near sacred area without telling Aboriginal group

This comes after Rio Tinto destroyed a 46,000-year-old rockshelter in Western Australia in May
World
1 day ago

China’s imports surge as trading partners lift pandemic restrictions

Strong trade performance suggests China is making a brisk recovery from the pandemic boosted by government support
World
19 hours ago

Chinese property tycoon Ren Zhiqiang jailed for 18 years after Xi critique

The outspoken property tycoon linked to an article criticising President Xi Jinping’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak
World
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Zimbabwe suspends judge who granted bail to ...
World / Africa
2.
Zimbabwe partially reopens Beitbridge border
World / Africa
3.
Trump’s supreme court nominee says she will be ...
World / Americas
4.
Act quickly, IMF urges struggling nations as ...
World / Africa
5.
Covid-19 can strike the same person twice, and it ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Australian state premier tells inquiry of relationship with politician probed ...

World

Australian billionaire James Packer says he forgot regulator’s ban on deals ...

World / Asia

Ramaphosa has his work cut out to follow Malawi’s lead in rooting out graft

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.