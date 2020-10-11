World / Asia

It’s monetary policy as usual, says head of China’s central bank

11 October 2020 - 17:33 Agency Staff
People walk past the headquarters of the People's Bank of China in Beijing. Picture: REUTERS
People walk past the headquarters of the People's Bank of China in Beijing. Picture: REUTERS

Beijing — China will maintain “normal” monetary policy for as long as possible, according to People’s Bank of China (PBOC) governor Yi Gang.

Policymakers plan to encourage a “reasonable” increase in household savings and incomes, Yi wrote in an article published on Saturday in the central bank’s biweekly magazine China Finance. The country will also make sure its liquidity stays ample, and will facilitate reasonable growth of money supply and social financing, while avoiding excess liquidity flooding the economy to reduce fluctuations, he said.

Most of the world’s major economies have rolled out fiscal and monetary measures to counter the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Yi cautioned that excessive stimulus could lead to debt expansion and create asset bubbles that will increase longer-term systemic risks.

The governor also said financial institutions and their shareholders, local governments and regulators should take prime responsibility in dealing with risks. When unexpected events occur, shareholders at the respective financial institutions should assume the losses, and insolvent institutions should exit the market according to law, he said.

The central bank said in September it will make monetary policy more precise and targeted after the quarterly policy meeting. The PBOC called on lenders to make full use of structured monetary tools to increase the “directness” of its policies, and vowed to achieve a long-term balance between stabilising growth and preventing risks.

The governor’s deputy, Chen Yulu, wrote in a separate article in the magazine that the bank will prevent inflation, debt expansion and asset bubbles from forming as a result of excessive liquidity. Such funds are meant to support economic growth.

Chen also wrote that China should increase financial support to the new-energy sector, including helping firms in the industry expand overseas.

The PBOC will accelerate the digital currency’s research and trial usage in a controllable manner while ensuring payment security, according to Chen. No timetable was given.

Bloomberg

China takes a holiday, and its economy is grateful

The Golden Week holiday is putting China's confidence in its economic rebound and its public health measures on display
World
9 hours ago

There’s a case for buying Asian stocks over US peers as election nears

Election-related volatility makes Asian shares are a better bet than their American counterparts
Markets
1 hour ago

US curbs on Chinese payment apps could have global and political implications

US officials are mulling restricting the expansion of Ant Group’s Alipay and Tencent’s WeChat Pay, but this could hinder US services trying to expand ...
World
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Zimbabwe partially reopens Beitbridge border
World / Africa
2.
France wants people to buy pre-loved phones for ...
World / Europe
3.
Japan’s beloved bullet trains are not doing well, ...
World / Asia
4.
Now is the time to be more competitive on tax to ...
World
5.
China takes a holiday, and its economy is grateful
World / Asia

Related Articles

China’s virus-hit economy contracts for first time on record

World / Asia

THE LEX COLUMN: Bad loans in China expected to rise on virus outbreak

Opinion / Columnists

How the coronavirus is good news for stocks

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.