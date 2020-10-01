Hong Kong stability has been restored, says leader Carrie Lam

Hong Kong — Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam declared a return of stability, even as authorities deployed thousands of riot police and threatened arrests to deter protesters from returning to the streets in the Asian financial centre.

The Beijing-backed government used a ceremony on Thursday marking the founding of the People’s Republic in 1949 to demonstrate its ability to suppress unrest since imposing a powerful security law on the former British colony in June. With about 6,000 riot police on standby, Lam presided over a flag-raising ceremony free from disruption. It was a marked contrast from 2019, when calls for protests forced officials from the special administrative region to take shelter inside.

“Over the past three months, the plain truth is, and it is obvious to see, that stability has been restored to society while national security has been safeguarded, and our people can continue to enjoy their basic rights and freedoms in accordance with the law,” Lam told a reception after the event.

The October 1 holiday was the latest test of Hong Kong’s efforts to contain unrest that helped drive it into a historic recession in 2019, even before the coronavirus pandemic. Hong Kong has secured the relative calm with more than 10,000 arrests since June 2019, including 23 under the new security law. Protests have also been prevented by outbreak-control measures that now limit gatherings to four people.

Earlier this week, an appeals panel upheld a police ban on a protest sought by the Civil Human Rights Front, which in 2019 organised largely peaceful marches that drew more than a million people. Police announced the arrests of five activists this week on allegations that they incited people to attend unlawful gatherings.

Some activists urged supporters in online forums to turn out anyway, with one group calling for a 2pm march in the Mong Kok shopping district and others calling for people to wear black and carry glow sticks for “non-assemblies” in the evening. Earlier, veteran activist Leung “Long Hair” Kwok-hung led a small protest near the flag-raising event at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai.

“We have been fighting for over a year,” a Hong Kong University of Science & Technology student named Tse said. “If people do turn up, they will be there to express their concerns or express their non-compliance to the national security law. Many young people don’t like how the government is treating its people.”

Violent protests

Massive protests a year ago undercut President Xi Jinping’s efforts to convey national strength on the 70th anniversary of Communist Party rule, as demonstrators clashed with police and one protester was shot by a riot officer. Xi took unprecedented action to impose the security law without local debate, giving authorities the power to jail for life those convicted of crimes including subversion and collusion with foreign powers.

The Group of Seven nations denounced the security law as a breach of China’s promise to preserve the financial hub’s autonomy, and the US levelled sanctions against Lam and other top officials. Lam, who has previously complained about how the measures have caused problems with her credit cards, denounced unnamed foreign governments on Thursday for “unjustified accusations”.

“I and my relevant colleagues will continue to discharge our duty to safeguard national security in accordance with the law without fear or anxiety,” Lam said. She was joined at the ceremony by China’s most senior officials in Hong Kong, including Liaison Office director Luo Huining and former CEO Leung Chun-ying, who is now vice-chair of the country’s top political advisory body.

Support for several of the protest movement’s goals increased over two months, according to a Reuters/Hong Kong Opinion Research Institute poll released in August. The share in favour of Lam’s resignation rose to 58% and direct elections for her replacement were backed by 63%. About 51% said they “very much oppose” the national security law.

Nick Or, an assistant professor of public policy at the City University of Hong Kong, said the government would be better off trying to resolve the underlying disputes. “The potential social unrest that may happen on October 1 is a manifestation of the fact that the political system in Hong Kong fails to set up an institution to address the demands and grievances in society,” Or said.

The plight of a dozen Hong Kong activists aged 16 to 33, who have been held on the mainland since attempting to flee to Taiwan by boat in August, was among the concerns protesters wanted to highlight. China approved the arrests of 12 people matching their description on allegations of organising or participating in an illegal border crossing, according to district prosecutors from the mainland city of Shenzhen in a statement late on Wednesday.

Those who attend an unauthorised protest are liable for crimes ranging from inciting an unlawful assembly to rioting, a colonial-era charge that carries a sentence of as long as 10 years in prison. Still, thousands of Hong Kong residents defied warnings to return to the streets on September 6, in a show of anger over the government’s decision to postpone the election by a year over the pandemic. Hundreds were arrested.

Earlier this week, the Liaison Office warned that “the sword” of the security law was hanging over those who attempt to protest on the holiday. And Luo, the agency’s director, told a National Day event on Wednesday that the legislation had saved Hong Kong from falling into “the abyss of colour revolution”.

“Patriotism isn’t a choice, but an obligation,” Luo said.

