NEWS ANALYSIS: Tricky road ahead for US-China climate diplomacy — and the world

In effect, Xi set the agenda on future climate negotiations, getting ahead of pressure from a potential Biden presidency on China to rein its coal use and plans to build coal plants worldwide, Light said.

Biden already has pledged that the US will produce carbon-free electricity by 2035 and achieve net zero emissions across the economy by 2050. But his plans will require either executive action that can be challenged in court or legislation that would need to pass through Congress.

Biden would also find the EU much more assertive on climate today, compared with during the Obama era, as the bloc has placed climate action at the centre of its policy framework, pledging to impose a carbon border tax and to invest in clean technologies.

If Trump wins the 2020 presidential election, China would take “advantage of the fact that the US has been absent on this front” and “enhance its global positioning” around climate change, said Peter Kiernan, lead energy analyst at The Economist Intelligence Unit.

Officially, China insists its position on climate negotiations will remain the same, regardless of who wins the election in the US, and claims that re-engagement with the US is not necessarily a priority.

China’s top climate official, Li Gao, said in a September 7 speech that while China would “proactively” and “unswervingly” fulfill its national commitments on climate change, global political complications were making things harder.

“Under an accumulation of factors such as unilateralism, protectionism and the spread of the novel coronavirus, the handling of global climate change is facing more difficulties,” he said.

The Biden campaign has said the US under his leadership would seek to work with China again on climate change, but would push Beijing to curb exports of coal technology and reducing the carbon footprint of its Belt and Road Initiative — a huge infrastructure project that would stretch from East Asia to Europe.

China has under construction hundreds of new coal plants and could build even more in the next five years. The country is also expected to rely on energy-intensive infrastructure projects to try to accelerate its post-Covid-19 economic recovery.

Biden adviser John Kerry, former secretary of state and player behind the Paris agreement, said that China’s buildout of coal domestically and abroad would negate any past progress on climate change.

“That’s going to kill the efforts to deal with climate,” Kerry said earlier this month in a live-streamed discussion. This is why the US needs to rebuild its climate partnership with China regardless of other disagreements, he argued.

“We are going to have to reach out, build up, but also be absolutely firm about the things that we disagree with.”

Four years of work

Cementing the US-China bilateral agreement in 2014 took more than four years of work and included the personal outreach of Stern, Kerry and Obama chief of staff John Podesta with their Chinese counterparts.

That same level of outreach would need to happen quickly now, including “confidence-building measures” to help ease the “strong forces of nationalism in both countries”, said David Sandalow, former under secretary of energy under Obama and China expert at Columbia’s Global Energy Policy.

Those measures could include reopening diplomacy in areas such as green finance, or partnerships on carbon capture technology, he said.

That effort, even if difficult, is still possible if not essential, said Paul Bodnar, a state department climate negotiator under Obama.

In the first year of Obama’s administration, the US-China relationship “wasn’t particularly rosy,” Bodnar noted. Other nations were also wary of US climate leadership, after president George W Bush withdrew the US from an earlier global climate pact, the Kyoto Protocol.

“It took us three years to dig ourselves out of the hole of distrust we found ourselves in,” Bodnar said.

Still, he said, regardless of what else is going on in the US-China relationship, they will have to find a way to work together. “The fate of the planet depends on it. There is no other option,” he said.

Reuters