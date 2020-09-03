World / Asia

Hong Kong court says Jimmy Lai not guilty of criminal intimidation

The verdict is for a case from 2017 and is unrelated to his recent arrest for collusion under the new security law enforced by China

03 September 2020 - 13:05 Yanni Chow
Jimmy La in Hong Kong on September 3 2020. Picture: BLOOMBERG/CHAN LONG HEI
Jimmy La in Hong Kong on September 3 2020. Picture: BLOOMBERG/CHAN LONG HEI

Hong Kong — A Hong Kong court declared media tycoon and pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai not guilty of criminal intimidation on Thursday, ending one of several cases against him after his high-profile arrest in August under the new national security law.

Thursday’s verdict was for a case that dates back to 2017 and was unrelated to his arrest. Lai, who is a key critic of Beijing, had used foul language when confronting a reporter from Oriental Daily News, a major competitor to Lai’s tabloid Apple Daily. Police, however, only charged him in February this year.

The mainland-born media magnate had pleaded not guilty.

He smiled after the verdict was read out and shook hands with supporters who filled the courtroom.

His case comes after he was arrested for suspected collusion with foreign forces on August 10, making him the highest profile person to be arrested under the Beijing imposed law.

He had been a frequent visitor to Washington, where he met officials including US secretary of state Mike Pompeo to rally support for Hong Kong democracy, prompting Beijing to label him a “traitor”.

After Lai’s August arrest, about 200 police officers searched the office of his Apple Daily newspaper.

The national security law punishes anything China considers subversion, succession, terrorism or collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison.

Critics say it crushes freedoms, while supporters say it will bring stability after prolonged anti-China, pro-democracy protests last year.

Lai’s pro-democracy Apple Daily has vied with pro-Beijing Oriental Daily for readership in the special administrative region. In 2014, Oriental Daily published a fake obituary of Lai, claiming that he had died of Aids and many types of cancer.

Prosecutors in the case said Lai had intimidated the Oriental Daily reporter.

Lai’s lawyers said Lai had been followed by reporters for three years and his comments were not intended to harm the reporter but expressed his exasperation.

Lai is also facing separate court cases for illegal assembly relating to anti-government protests last year.

Reuters

THE LEX COLUMN: Ant Group — Jack the giant maker

There is nothing modest about the Chinese fintech company’s Hong Kong and Shanghai dual listing
Opinion
1 week ago

Hong Kong security law ‘safeguards rights and freedoms’

After the law was adopted, Western media carried numerous reports full of misinterpretation, and even distortions, writes Zhongdong Tang
Opinion
1 week ago

Japan sympathetic to Hong Kong activists and Agnes Chow

Japan’s foreign minister says the arrests of Hong Kong pro-democracy activists raise questions over freedom of speech and the press in Hong Kong
World
3 weeks ago

Historic protests in Thailand against army-backed state gain pace

Thousands of demonstrators gathered again on Monday as part of near-daily gatherings across Thailand
World
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Zimbabwe to give back land to some white farmers ...
World / Africa
2.
Zimbabwe to give back land to some white farmers ...
World / Africa
3.
Western governments berate Emmerson Mnangagwa for ...
World / Africa
4.
US blacklists ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda over ...
World / Americas
5.
Western governments berate Emmerson Mnangagwa for ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Court again denies bail to man charged under Hong Kong security law

World / Asia

US halts Hong Kong agreements over Beijing’s new security law

World

Fight for Hong Kong democracy a long game, says freed media tycoon Lai

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.