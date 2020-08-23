World / Asia

US joins Taiwan to mark anniversary of battle with China

Move comes as Washington-Beijing tensions rise and China steps up military activity around Kinmen island

23 August 2020 - 18:56 Ben Blanchard
President Tsai Ing-wen. Picture: REUTERS
Kinmen, Taiwan — Amid rising tensions with Beijing, the de facto US ambassador in Chinese-claimed Taiwan took part on Sunday for the first time in commemorations of a military clash and the last time Taiwanese forces joined battle with China on a large scale.

China has stepped up military activity around Kinmen island, moves denounced by Taiwan’s government as an attempt at intimidation to force them to accept Chinese rule.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen laid a wreath and bowed her head in respect at a memorial park on Kinmen, a few kilometres off the Chinese metropolis of Xiamen, to mark the 62nd anniversary of the start of the second Taiwan Straits crisis.

In August 1958 Chinese forces began bombarding Kinmen, along with the Taiwan-controlled Matsu archipelago further up the coast, including naval and air battles, seeking to force them into submission.

Brent Christensen, head of the American Institute in Taiwan and Washington’s de facto representative, offered his respects too, standing behind Tsai, in a symbolic show of US support for the island.

Christensen also laid wreaths at a monument honouring two US military officers who died in a 1954 Chinese attack on Kinmen, the institute said.

Taiwan’s presidential office thanked Christensen for participating on a day it said serves to remind Taiwan’s people of the importance of defending freedom and democracy.

China’s Taiwan affairs office did not immediately respond to a faxed request for comment on the commemoration.

Washington has no formal ties with Taipei but is its largest arms supplier. President Donald Trump’s administration has made bolstering relations a priority, to Beijing’s anger.

Taiwan fought back at the time with support from the US, which sent military equipment. The crisis ended in a stalemate.

Maj-Gen Liu Qiang-hua, spokesperson for the Kinmen Defence Command, said it was important to remember an event that was crucial to ensuring Taiwan’s security.

“Of course we hope there is no war, but it is dangerous to forget about war. This is the spirit we need to safeguard,” he said.

Formerly called Quemoy in English, Kinmen is a popular tourist destination, though remnants of past fighting such as underground bunkers are scattered across the island, and Taiwan maintains a military presence.

Reuters

I don’t want to talk to China right now, says Donald Trump

Trump called off last weekend’s talks despite the collapse of the trade deal risking a return of the tit-for-tat tariff war that hurt the global ...
World
4 days ago

US health secretary to visit Taiwan to discuss global virus response

The visit comes as US-China relations are at an all-time low and is likely to anger China, which sees Taiwan as its territory
World
2 weeks ago

Fixing the US-China face-off is up to China, not the US

Technology is at the heart of the US-China trade war, writes Ian Bremmer, with Xi Jinping not backing down any time soon
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Former Taiwan leader Lee Teng-hui, ‘the father of reform’, dies at 97

Lee was appointed president after the sudden death of Chinese Nationalist leader Chiang Kai-shek’s son, Chiang Ching-kuo, in 1988
World
3 weeks ago

