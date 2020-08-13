World / Asia

Philippines says former Wirecard executive Christopher Bauer died weeks ago

13 August 2020 - 21:02 Karen Lema
Wirecard's offices in Aschheim near Munich, Germany. Picture: REUTERS/MICHAEL DALDER
Manila —  Former Wirecard executive Christopher Bauer, one of several people being investigated over a multibillion-dollar fraud at the German payments firm, died in the Philippines in July, the justice ministry confirmed on Thursday.

Bauer died of natural causes in a hospital in the capital Manila on July 27 and was cremated, justice secretary Menardo Guevarra said in a statement quoting official documents submitted to local investigators.

The German businessman was 44 and had a pre-existing condition, Gueverra said.

“His death certificate does not indicate any external cause as to the manner of death,” Guevarra said.

German newspaper Bild am Sonntag reported on August 8 that he died of blood poisoning, quoting Bauer's mother.

Bauer was also part of an ongoing probe by the National Bureau of Investigation and the Anti-Money Laundering Council in the Philippines into the accounting scandal.

The Philippines became connected to the accounting saga at Wirecard when the German firm initially claimed that a missing $2.1bn had been kept in two Philippines banks, which the banks said was not true.

The Philippines was also linked to Wirecard through former  COO Jan Marsalek, who was recorded as entering the country on June 23 then leaving for China a day later, around the time that news of the scandal broke.

In July, Guevarra said those travel records had been falsified.

Reuters

