Melbourne under curfew and tighter lockdown amid runaway Covid infections

Australia’s Victoria state tightened restrictions and declared a state of disaster after its outbreak showed no signs of abating three weeks after the capital, Melbourne, was put under lockdown.

State premier Daniel Andrews announced 671 new cases in 24 hours with seven deaths. More than 380 people were in hospital, with 38 in intensive care.

Andrews said he would declare a state of disaster from 6pm on Sunday, which would give police added powers. Metropolitan Melbourne would be under a curfew limiting movement from 8pm to 5am. The curfew prevents almost 5-million people in the city from leaving their houses except for work or to receive or give care. The sweeping new restrictions limit the time Melbourne residents may spend on outdoor exercise and essential shopping. The new restrictions will be in force for six weeks.

Andrews said it was “not acceptable” to face the state each day and report the numbers of residents who had died. “We need to come down on this hard.” He said the number of mystery cases that couldn’t be traced to a known outbreak had risen to an “unacceptably high” level that could not be continued.

Regional Victoria will be under the same restrictions that Melbourne is under from Wednesday night, Andrews said. Schools across the state will move to remote learning from Wednesday, and childcare centres in Melbourne will close to all but essential workers from Thursday.